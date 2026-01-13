How does bobsled work at the Olympics? Rules, scoring, more

Open Extended Reactions

One of the most thrilling competitions at the Winter Olympics is bobsled. The 2026 Milan-Cortina Games will feature athletes from around the world speeding down narrow, icy tracks in mechanically engineered sleds in an exhilarating, nerve-racking race against time.

A staple since the first Winter Olympics in 1924, bobsled, which earned its name from early racers who would "bob" their heads and bodies back and forth to build speed and momentum, was invented by the Swiss in the late 1860s. Here is everything to know about bobsled at the 2026 Winter Games:

What is bobsled?

Teams of two or four athletes race a sled down a track with the goal of achieving the fastest time. The competition combines explosive sprinting power with precise steering and teamwork. Competitors sprint while pushing the sled for a powerful start and then steer it through curves using ropes (D-rings). Wooden sleds were used in early competitions. Today, the sport consists of high-tech fiberglass and steel bobsleds.