What is ski mountaineering? Olympic rules, scoring, more

For the first time in the history of the Winter Olympics, athletes will have an opportunity to earn a medal in ski mountaineering, a sport that has exploded in popularity in recent years. Here is everything to know about ski mountaineering, or "skimo," ahead of its debut at the 2026 Winter Games:

What is ski mountaineering?

Ski mountaineering, which was a part of the 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Lausanne, Switzerland, combines the skills of ascending mountains and descending them. Athletes showcase their fitness while ascending steep slopes on skis and their technical strengths while navigating the challenging downhill sections.

What ski mountaineering events will be held at the 2026 Winter Olympics?

The 2026 Winter Games will feature three ski mountaineering events:

▪︎ Men's sprint

▪︎ Women's sprint

▪︎ Mixed relay

What are the rules?

Ski mountaineering sprint races begin with the ascent, which has three stages:

1. Athletes start the race while wearing skis with sticky carpet-like skins that prevent sliding.

2. Competitors then remove the skis, place them in their backpacks and continue their climb on foot.

3. Athletes put their skinned skis back on and continue their ascent to the top.

Once at the top, athletes remove the skins and ski down to the bottom. The first athlete to cross the finish line wins.

Mixed relay teams consist of one man and one woman, each completing the course twice, handing off to one another between laps. The first team to cross the finish line wins.

When will the ski mountaineering competition take place at the 2026 Winter Olympics?

Feb. 19, 2026

▪︎ Women's sprint heats

▪︎ Men's sprint heats

▪︎ Women's sprint semifinals

▪︎ Men's sprint semifinals

▪︎ Women's sprint final

▪︎ Men's sprint final

Feb. 21, 2026

▪︎ Mixed relay

Where will the ski mountaineering events be held?

The ski mountaineering races at the 2026 Winter Olympics will take place at the Stelvio Ski Centre in Bormio, Italy, a popular winter sports resort town in the Valtellina valley.

Which countries have the strongest ski mountaineering tradition?

Italy, France and Switzerland are among the countries with the most ski mountaineering tradition. The sport is particularly popular in Italy, with deep roots in the Alpine regions. The first ski mountaineering world championships were held in France in 2002.

