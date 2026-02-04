Olympic curling competition, luge training briefly delayed

Open Extended Reactions

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy -- The 2026 Winter Olympics opened competition Wednesday night with the first curling matches on the schedule in Cortina only for the action to come to a brief halt because of a power outage.

Officials paused the matches at the historic curling stadium when the lights dimmed and flickered and the main lights and heat in a nearby media center went out. Curlers kept sliding on the ice to stay ready and fans cheered when the bright lights came back soon after and play resumed.

Olympic organizers acknowledged the "brief interruption to competition due to an energy-related issue" and noted it lasted approximately three minutes. It snowed steadily all day in Cortina, with more than 8 inches (20.32 centimeters) in some places. The start of the opening luge training session for men's singles was also delayed a half-hour due to the outage.

The eight teams playing mixed doubles opened the long curling tournament two full days before the opening ceremony for the 2026 Milan Cortina Games. American curler Korey Dropkin said he has been waiting a long time for this moment.

"Being amongst the best, it's a very cool atmosphere to be part of," said Dropkin, a first-time Olympian who will begin competition Thursday. "We're looking forward to being ready to compete and pour our hearts out on the ice."

Opening night in this mountain resort was just the first of the round robin matches in mixed doubles curling, where teams with one woman and one man face off against one another.