Gu shakes off fall to qualify for Olympic slopestyle final

LIVIGNO, Italy -- Freeski star Eileen Gu overcame a poor start by laying down a strong second run to qualify for the women's slopestyle final at the Winter Olympics on Saturday.

The pressure was on the reigning silver medalist after she fell coming off the first rail of the opening run. But Gu responded by scoring big on her second chance to finish right behind her top rival.

Defending gold medalist Mathilde Gremaud laid down a marker by earning the two best scores of the session with 79.15 and 76.68 points from her spotless runs.

That sets up another final showdown between Gremaud and Gu, who scored 75.30 on her second go, for Monday's final

In Beijing 2022, Gremaud denied Gu a hat trick of gold medals when the Swiss rider edged Gu for the slopestyle gold medal by just .33 points. Gu won gold in halfpipe and big air to become the global face of free ski.

Gremaud aiming for repeat

Gremaud said that she is trying to balance her ambition of defending her gold with not letting nerves work against her.

"I have the title so I am definitely trying to hold onto it. It's a great feeling, it's motivating to know that I have achieved one already and why could I not achieve a second one," she said. "But on a day like today I was just thinking of having some clean skiing, enjoying myself and doing the same thing on Monday - and not putting pressure on myself.

Gremaud, 26, said that she will "add a couple of upgrades" to the routine she is planning for the final when skiers practice on Sunday.

Despite competing more in halfpipe recently, Gu warmed up for the Milan Cortina Games by winning slopestyle in Laax in the Swiss Alps last month. That was her record-extending 20th World Cup career victory.

Gu, 22, is American-born but competes for China.

Slopestyle is a course of rails and jumps that skiers navigate while performing acrobatic jumps that judges score for execution and difficulty. The freeski and snowboarding events at these Olympics are being held in Livigno, tucked in the Italian Alps hours away from the official host cities of Milan and Cortina.

The top 12 skiers advanced to the final. Those included Britain's Kirsty Muir with the third best score, right in front of American Avery Krumme. Italian Maria Gasslitter rounded out the qualified skiers to give some extra joy to the home fans.

Qualifying for men's freeski slopestyle is later on Saturday.