Vonn completes training run, ready for Olympic downhill race

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy -- Lindsey Vonn completed another successful training run Saturday on the eve of the race at the Milan Cortina Olympics little more than a week after tearing the ACL in her left knee.

The 41-year-old American crossed in third position, 0.37 seconds behind leader and teammate Breezy Johnson, and pumped her fist after seeing the result.

Vonn is preparing to race the downhill on Sunday with a large brace covering her injured knee.

She had a partial titanium replacement inserted in her right knee in 2024 and then returned to ski racing last season after nearly six years of retirement. She crashed during the final World Cup downhill before the Olympics.

Vonn holds the record of 12 World Cup wins in Cortina.