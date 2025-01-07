        <
          Championship Series rosters for Cannons, Archers, Whipsnakes, Atlas

          Pat Kavanagh motivated to represent USA lacrosse in the Olympics (0:32)

          Pat Kavanagh talks about representing the United States in lacrosse at the Olympics as the sport returns to the Games for the first time since 1908. (0:32)

          Jan 7, 2025

          The Premier Lacrosse League announced the rosters for the 2025 Lexus Championship Series, featuring 13 players from the Boston Cannons, New York Atlas, Maryland Whipsnakes and Utah Archers.

          Those teams finished as the top four from the 2024 PLL season, and will compete from Feb. 11-17 at the St. James in Springfield, Va., in the Sixes format. This is the same format that will be used when lacrosse returns to the Olympics at the Los Angeles Games in 2028.

          "These four teams were built to showcase the speed, skill, and athleticism that define Olympic Sixes play at our 2025 Lexus Championship Series," said Paul Rabil, co-founder and president of the PLL. "This tournament offers a glimpse into the future of lacrosse on the Olympic stage. We're excited to highlight elite talent, groundbreaking strategies, and the fast-paced, high-scoring action as teams compete for their cities and a Lexus Championship Series title."

          The Boston Cannons won the 2024 Championship Series over the Philadelphia Waterdogs, 23-22, on an overtime goal by Matt Kavanagh.

          Here are the rosters for the Cannons, Atlas, Whipsnakes and Archers:

          Boston Cannons

          Head coach: Brian Holman
          Acting assistant coach: Brodie Merrill

          Marcus Holman
          Asher Nolting
          Alexander Vardaro
          Matt Campbell
          Ryan Drenner
          Will Manny
          Jeff Trainor
          Ethan Rall
          Bubba Fairman
          Carter Parlette
          Chris Aslanian
          Colin Kirst
          Adam Ghitelman

          New York Atlas

          Acting head coach: Steven Brooks
          Acting assistant coach: Tyler Low

          Dylan Molloy
          Ronan Jacoby
          Tyler Carpenter
          Payton Rezanka
          Chet Comizio
          Keegan Khan
          Xander Dickson
          Koby Smith
          Bryan Costabile
          Myles Jones
          Connor Shellenberger
          Liam Entenmann
          JC Higginbotham

          Maryland Whipsnakes

          Head coach: Jim Stagnitta
          Assistant coach: P.T. Ricci

          Ryan Conrad
          Roman Puglise
          Dylan Pallonetti
          Tate Gallagher
          Jack Koras
          Colin Heacock
          TJ Malone
          Jacob Angelus
          Matt Rambo
          Wheaton Jackoboice
          Brad Smith
          Brendan Krebs
          Will Mark

          Utah Archers

          Head coach: Chris Bates
          Assistant coach: Brian Kavanagh

          Grant Ament
          Ryan Ambler
          Mac O'Keefe
          Ryan Aughavin
          Cole Williams
          Piper Bond
          Matt Moore
          Mason Woodward
          Beau Pederson
          Jack Vanoverbeke
          Connor Maher
          Nick Washuta
          Jack Runkel