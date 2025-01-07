Pat Kavanagh talks about representing the United States in lacrosse at the Olympics as the sport returns to the Games for the first time since 1908. (0:32)

The Premier Lacrosse League announced the rosters for the 2025 Lexus Championship Series, featuring 13 players from the Boston Cannons, New York Atlas, Maryland Whipsnakes and Utah Archers.

Those teams finished as the top four from the 2024 PLL season, and will compete from Feb. 11-17 at the St. James in Springfield, Va., in the Sixes format. This is the same format that will be used when lacrosse returns to the Olympics at the Los Angeles Games in 2028.

"These four teams were built to showcase the speed, skill, and athleticism that define Olympic Sixes play at our 2025 Lexus Championship Series," said Paul Rabil, co-founder and president of the PLL. "This tournament offers a glimpse into the future of lacrosse on the Olympic stage. We're excited to highlight elite talent, groundbreaking strategies, and the fast-paced, high-scoring action as teams compete for their cities and a Lexus Championship Series title."

The Boston Cannons won the 2024 Championship Series over the Philadelphia Waterdogs, 23-22, on an overtime goal by Matt Kavanagh.

Here are the rosters for the Cannons, Atlas, Whipsnakes and Archers:

Boston Cannons

Head coach: Brian Holman

Acting assistant coach: Brodie Merrill

Marcus Holman

Asher Nolting

Alexander Vardaro

Matt Campbell

Ryan Drenner

Will Manny

Jeff Trainor

Ethan Rall

Bubba Fairman

Carter Parlette

Chris Aslanian

Colin Kirst

Adam Ghitelman

New York Atlas

Acting head coach: Steven Brooks

Acting assistant coach: Tyler Low

Dylan Molloy

Ronan Jacoby

Tyler Carpenter

Payton Rezanka

Chet Comizio

Keegan Khan

Xander Dickson

Koby Smith

Bryan Costabile

Myles Jones

Connor Shellenberger

Liam Entenmann

JC Higginbotham

Maryland Whipsnakes

Head coach: Jim Stagnitta

Assistant coach: P.T. Ricci

Ryan Conrad

Roman Puglise

Dylan Pallonetti

Tate Gallagher

Jack Koras

Colin Heacock

TJ Malone

Jacob Angelus

Matt Rambo

Wheaton Jackoboice

Brad Smith

Brendan Krebs

Will Mark

Utah Archers

Head coach: Chris Bates

Assistant coach: Brian Kavanagh

Grant Ament

Ryan Ambler

Mac O'Keefe

Ryan Aughavin

Cole Williams

Piper Bond

Matt Moore

Mason Woodward

Beau Pederson

Jack Vanoverbeke

Connor Maher

Nick Washuta

Jack Runkel