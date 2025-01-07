The Premier Lacrosse League announced the rosters for the 2025 Lexus Championship Series, featuring 13 players from the Boston Cannons, New York Atlas, Maryland Whipsnakes and Utah Archers.
Those teams finished as the top four from the 2024 PLL season, and will compete from Feb. 11-17 at the St. James in Springfield, Va., in the Sixes format. This is the same format that will be used when lacrosse returns to the Olympics at the Los Angeles Games in 2028.
"These four teams were built to showcase the speed, skill, and athleticism that define Olympic Sixes play at our 2025 Lexus Championship Series," said Paul Rabil, co-founder and president of the PLL. "This tournament offers a glimpse into the future of lacrosse on the Olympic stage. We're excited to highlight elite talent, groundbreaking strategies, and the fast-paced, high-scoring action as teams compete for their cities and a Lexus Championship Series title."
The Boston Cannons won the 2024 Championship Series over the Philadelphia Waterdogs, 23-22, on an overtime goal by Matt Kavanagh.
Here are the rosters for the Cannons, Atlas, Whipsnakes and Archers:
Boston Cannons
Head coach: Brian Holman
Acting assistant coach: Brodie Merrill
Marcus Holman
Asher Nolting
Alexander Vardaro
Matt Campbell
Ryan Drenner
Will Manny
Jeff Trainor
Ethan Rall
Bubba Fairman
Carter Parlette
Chris Aslanian
Colin Kirst
Adam Ghitelman
Time to run it back at the 2025 Lexus Championship Series 💣💥#LexusPartner | @Lexus pic.twitter.com/yHqGhrAS34— Boston Cannons (@PLLCannons) January 7, 2025
New York Atlas
Acting head coach: Steven Brooks
Acting assistant coach: Tyler Low
Dylan Molloy
Ronan Jacoby
Tyler Carpenter
Payton Rezanka
Chet Comizio
Keegan Khan
Xander Dickson
Koby Smith
Bryan Costabile
Myles Jones
Connor Shellenberger
Liam Entenmann
JC Higginbotham
The 2025 Lexus Championship Series Bulls 🤘🐂#LexusPartner // @Lexus pic.twitter.com/bqJRSvla1L— New York Atlas (@PLLAtlas) January 7, 2025
Maryland Whipsnakes
Head coach: Jim Stagnitta
Assistant coach: P.T. Ricci
Ryan Conrad
Roman Puglise
Dylan Pallonetti
Tate Gallagher
Jack Koras
Colin Heacock
TJ Malone
Jacob Angelus
Matt Rambo
Wheaton Jackoboice
Brad Smith
Brendan Krebs
Will Mark
Sixes Snakes 🐍— Maryland Whipsnakes (@PLLWhipsnakes) January 7, 2025
Our roster for the 2025 Lexus Championship Series. @Lexus | #LexusPartner pic.twitter.com/tQ2wbN4ER7
Utah Archers
Head coach: Chris Bates
Assistant coach: Brian Kavanagh
Grant Ament
Ryan Ambler
Mac O'Keefe
Ryan Aughavin
Cole Williams
Piper Bond
Matt Moore
Mason Woodward
Beau Pederson
Jack Vanoverbeke
Connor Maher
Nick Washuta
Jack Runkel
February fun 🔜😌— Utah Archers (@PLLArchers) January 7, 2025
Our roster for the 2025 Lexus Championship Series 🏹#LexusPartner | @Lexus pic.twitter.com/t9Jpbb7T5y