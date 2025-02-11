Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 Premier Lacrosse League Championship Series runs this week, with the championship game on Monday, Feb. 17, and 13-player rosters for the Boston Cannons, New York Atlas, Maryland Whipsnakes and Utah Archers.

New for this season, the Maybelline Women's Lacrosse League's four teams will also have a Championship Series, with those rosters available here for the Boston Guard, California Palms, Maryland Charms and New York Charging.

The Championship Series is played using the "sixes" format, which is the same setup that will be used at the 2028 Olympics. All games will be available on ESPN+. Here's more on how to watch the tournament.

"The sixes format offers a perfect on-ramp for new lacrosse fans because it's very similar to basketball or hockey with a 5-on-5 format plus goaltenders," ESPN analyst Quint Kessenich said. "The flow of the game is similar to hoops. You'll see pick-and-rolls, fast breaks and settled sets with 2-point [lacrosse] shots instead of 3s [in basketball]. The elimination of long poles and faceoffs boils the game down to an easy-to-consume, fast-paced, high-scoring event.

"The venue is supercharged with energy, with close confines for fans. The intensity level is high each night. Don't blink, because the action is nonstop."

The Cannons won the 2024 Championship Series over the Philadelphia Waterdogs 23-22 on an overtime goal by Matt Kavanagh.

Who wins it all this year? And which players will stand out the most? Here's what ESPN's analysts had to say before the beginning of the tournament:

Which team will win the PLL Championship Series?

Dana Boyle: New York Atlas. With teams averaging over 45 shots per game at the PLL Championship Series, it is imperative that goalies prepare accordingly. The Cannons are anchored by netminder Colin Kirst, who owns the highest save percentage from 13 yards and beyond, saving above 75% of shots that come his way. The Utah Archers are back-to-back PLL regular-season champions and have a rope unit comprised of gritty defensive midfielders that are key to the Coach Bates master class.

The Maryland Whipsnakes will see the dynamic Brad Smith return to the field after knee surgery, joined by offensive threats TJ Malone and Ryan Conrad. With the New York Atlas boasting the highest-scoring offense in PLL history, their offense operates by committee and their defense will be led by goaltender Liam Entenmann, a Tewaaraton finalist and a backbone of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish's first two national championships in program history. Given all of that, the Atlas are my early favorite to win.

Ryan Boyle: Boston Cannons. I'm of the belief that the defending champs are the favorite until proved otherwise. They have incredible depth offensively, led by the trio of Asher Nolting, Marcus Holman and Matt Campbell, all of whom were in the top four of total points scored last Championship Series. They are admittedly a little light on defense, so will rely heavily on Colin Kirst, who was second in both total saves and save percentage in 2024.

That being said, watch out for the "always the bridesmaid" Atlas with Liam Entenmann in the cage and a balanced roster full of offensive playmakers and tough, physical defenders. I feel like I've seen this song and dance for the Atlas before, such as their 2023 Championship Series final loss, and going out in the semifinals last regular season as the No. 1 seed. So like The Who, until proved otherwise, I "Won't Get Fooled Again."

Paul Carcaterra: Boston Cannons. The one-two punch of Asher Nolting and Marcus Holman has big-game experience. Nolting has a powerful frame and can absorb checks, beat defenders one-on-one and has elite passing skills. Holman is the most accurate shooter in the world, and with the shorter 2-point line in the champ series, he will be a nightmare for goalies. Colin Kirst in the cage has the ability to make huge saves and can create transition off saves. This team won it last year, and has all the pieces for a repeat.

Courtney Connor: New York Atlas. At some point, you have to feel that the Atlas will break through. Does the 2025 Championships Series become their moment? When looking at their roster, the additions of players such as Liam Entenmann make it feel like they finally have the makeup to get it done. There is some added toughness to the defense, and I am looking for Bryan Costabile to have a series much like 2023 -- when he placed second in points and 2-point goals -- and led the Atlas to the title.

play 0:28 Utah's Mac O'Keefe completes hat trick in PLL Championship Utah's Mac O'Keefe scores his third goal against Maryland to complete a hat trick in the PLL Championship game.

Who wins the Golden Stick (most goals) for the PLL?

Dana Boyle: The sixes tournament is an opportunity for newcomers to shine and for known quantities to reinforce their abilities in the Olympic format, which makes selecting someone here particularly difficult. The Archers' Matt Moore spent most of his storied college career on attack before moving back to the midfield as a pro, emerging as one of the next great young midfielders in the league with his unselfish approach and large range as a shooter.

In a style suited for midfielders, the Atlas' Bryan Costabile is a two-way player who can get up and down the field with speed, play hard-nosed defense and hammer the ball from range. A now-healthy Brad Smith from the Whipsnakes provides versatility at the midfield. Not only can Smith score, but his size combined with his game sense allows him to get his teammates involved. In a game where versatility is key, Smith, Moore and Costabile are all legitimate contenders.

Ryan Boyle: After Romar Dennis exploded for 15 2-pointers in 2023 en route to winning the award, defenses adapted and the 2024 winner, Kieran McArdle, scored "only" six such tallies. Heading into this year, the focus has been on sharpshooter Mac O'Keefe making his debut in the Champ Series given his range, but I have my eyes on the past two runners-up -- Bryan Costabile and Marcus Holman.

Given their experience with the format and anticipating their teams making deep runs in the tournament, I anticipate both of them being in the mix. I'll give Holman the slight nod here with his ability to play off teammates, most notably Asher Nolting, whom I see as the premier distributor, and their prowess executing the two-man game.

Paul Carcaterra: I'm going with Marcus Holman. When things are chaotic from a pace perspective in sixes, Holman flourishes. He is a very underrated inside finisher and is an outlining player off ball, often finding seams that don't typically exist. Holman is the definition of an inside-outside shooter. I can see him leading the Champ Series in goals.

Courtney Connor: Bryan Costabile.

Who will win the inaugural WLL Championship Series title?

Dana Boyle: Boston Guard. The inaugural WLL championship series features a style of lacrosse that will be foreign to most who step on the field. The unfamiliarity of the newly accepted Olympic format of lacrosse might provide a level playing field early on, but the roster construction of the Guard gives them an edge.

Headlined by five former Boston College lacrosse players, including national champion and two-time Tewaaraton winner Charlotte North, they'll be united with five Notre Dame lacrosse stars, including "the big three" of Madison Ahern, Jackie Wolak and Kasey Choma. That trio combined for 964 career points during their days in an Irish uniform, and could very well establish themselves as another championship contender from "Titletown."

Sheehan Burch: California Palms. Having Taylor Moreno in goal is a massive advantage, and I think their transition game will be a real difference-maker. With so many scoring threats, led by Ally Mastroianni, they've got the depth to dominate across the board.

Paul Carcaterra: Boston Guard. This team is loaded on offense, including Charlotte North and Jackie Wolak. Add transition middies in Cassidy Weeks and Dempsey Arsenault, and they can strike from anywhere when they pass the midfield line.

Courtney Connor: New York Charging. New York goes 2-for-2 in the 2025 Championship Series. The sixes format fits the Charging roster well, with hard-dodging, two-way players such as Belle Smith and Lauren Gilbert, along with pure scorers Izzy Scane, Meghan Tyrrell and Emily Hawryschuk. Sprinkle in 2-point threats Meg Carney and Erin Coykendall, and their firepower is hard to match.

But I think their defense and goalie play will be the determining factor in their winning the crown.

play 1:48 WLL player captains reveal four inaugural team locations Women's Lacrosse League player captains join 'SportsCenter' and reveal the four inaugural locations for the teams in the new league starting in 2025.

Who wins the WLL's Golden Stick?

Dana Boyle: Without hesitation, Charlotte North. A two-time Tewaaraton Award winner and national champion, North continues to captivate us well beyond her college playing days with her creativity and flair. She's a generational type of talent, the most electrifying player in our sport -- men's or women's.

When she's not in the broadcast booth calling games for ESPN, she's dazzling us on the field with her play. It will be a privilege to watch her play in the inaugural WLL champ series, and she is my pick for the WLL champ series MVP.

Sheehan Burch: I'm predicting Charlotte North to take this one home. With one of the scariest shots in the game, her skill set and finishing ability are a perfect fit for the sixes format. She's got everything it takes to dominate.

Paul Carcaterra: Charlotte North. Simply the most exciting player in the sport right now. Shoots rockets, executes behind-the-backs and can get to the rack on anyone. Good luck defending her!

Courtney Connor: Izzy Scane takes the scoring title to follow up her NCAA title and Tewaaraton from this past season.