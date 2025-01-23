Women's Lacrosse League player captains join 'SportsCenter' and reveal the four inaugural locations for the teams in the new league starting in 2025. (1:48)

The rosters for the inaugural edition of the Women's Lacrosse League Championship Series have been announced.

The round-robin style tournament will be the on-field debut for the WLL, which features four teams: the Boston Guard, California Palms, Maryland Charms and New York Charging.

Previously, the captains of the four teams were revealed on ESPN: Charlotte North (Boston Guard), Ally Mastroianni (California Palms), Alex Aust Holman (Maryland Charms) and Izzy Scane (New York Charging).

Here are the full rosters, along with the game schedule for the tournament:

Boston Guard

Attack

Andie Aldave

Charlotte North

Jackie Wolak

Midfield

Madison Ahern

Dempsey Arsenault

Kasey Choma

Hannah Dorney

Cassidy Weeks

Defense

Marge Donovan

Courtney Taylor

Goalie

Kady Glynn

Rachel Hall

California Palms

Attack

Maggie Bill

Sam Geiersbach

Sammy Jo Tracy

Caitlyn Wurzburger

Midfield

Erin Bakes

Ally Mastroianni

Isabella Peterson

Defense

Emily Nalls

Kayla Wood

Goalie

Kait Devir

Taylor Moreno

Maryland Charm

Attack

Alex Aust Holman

Sydni Black

Aurora Cordingley

Megan Whittle

Midfield

Katia Carnevale

Grace Griffin

Jillian Wilson

Defense

Abby Bosco

Lizzie Colson

Megan Douty

Goalie

Paulina DiFatta

Caylee Waters

New York Charging

Attack

Meg Carney

Erin Coykendall

Kylie Ohlmiller

Izzy Scane

Emma Tyrrell

Meg Tyrrell

Midfield

Lauren Gilbert

Emily Hawryschuk

Belle Smith

Defense

Kendall Halpern

Goalie

Madison Doucette

Molly Laliberty

Game schedule

Note: All game times ET.

Tuesday, Feb. 11:

Maryland Charm vs. New York Charging, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 12:

Boston Guard vs. California Palms, 9 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 13:

Maryland Charm vs. Boston Guard, 9 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 14:

California Palms vs. New York Charging, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 15:

Maryland Charm vs. California Palm, 12:30 p.m.

New York Charging vs. Boston Guard, 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 16:

TBA vs. TBA, 10:30 a.m.

Monday, Feb. 17:

TBA vs. TBA, 11 a.m.