The rosters for the inaugural edition of the Women's Lacrosse League Championship Series have been announced.
The round-robin style tournament will be the on-field debut for the WLL, which features four teams: the Boston Guard, California Palms, Maryland Charms and New York Charging.
Previously, the captains of the four teams were revealed on ESPN: Charlotte North (Boston Guard), Ally Mastroianni (California Palms), Alex Aust Holman (Maryland Charms) and Izzy Scane (New York Charging).
Here are the full rosters, along with the game schedule for the tournament:
Boston Guard
Attack
Andie Aldave
Charlotte North
Jackie Wolak
Midfield
Madison Ahern
Dempsey Arsenault
Kasey Choma
Hannah Dorney
Cassidy Weeks
Defense
Marge Donovan
Courtney Taylor
Goalie
Kady Glynn
Rachel Hall
California Palms
Attack
Maggie Bill
Sam Geiersbach
Sammy Jo Tracy
Caitlyn Wurzburger
Midfield
Erin Bakes
Ally Mastroianni
Isabella Peterson
Defense
Emily Nalls
Kayla Wood
Goalie
Kait Devir
Taylor Moreno
Maryland Charm
Attack
Alex Aust Holman
Sydni Black
Aurora Cordingley
Megan Whittle
Midfield
Katia Carnevale
Grace Griffin
Jillian Wilson
Defense
Abby Bosco
Lizzie Colson
Megan Douty
Goalie
Paulina DiFatta
Caylee Waters
New York Charging
Attack
Meg Carney
Erin Coykendall
Kylie Ohlmiller
Izzy Scane
Emma Tyrrell
Meg Tyrrell
Midfield
Lauren Gilbert
Emily Hawryschuk
Belle Smith
Defense
Kendall Halpern
Goalie
Madison Doucette
Molly Laliberty
Game schedule
Note: All game times ET.
Tuesday, Feb. 11:
Maryland Charm vs. New York Charging, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 12:
Boston Guard vs. California Palms, 9 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 13:
Maryland Charm vs. Boston Guard, 9 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 14:
California Palms vs. New York Charging, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 15:
Maryland Charm vs. California Palm, 12:30 p.m.
New York Charging vs. Boston Guard, 2:30 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 16:
TBA vs. TBA, 10:30 a.m.
Monday, Feb. 17:
TBA vs. TBA, 11 a.m.