        <
        >

          WLL rosters, schedule for 2025 Championship Series

          play
          WLL player captains reveal four inaugural team locations (1:48)

          Women's Lacrosse League player captains join 'SportsCenter' and reveal the four inaugural locations for the teams in the new league starting in 2025. (1:48)

          • ESPN staffJan 23, 2025, 03:52 PM

          The rosters for the inaugural edition of the Women's Lacrosse League Championship Series have been announced.

          The round-robin style tournament will be the on-field debut for the WLL, which features four teams: the Boston Guard, California Palms, Maryland Charms and New York Charging.

          Previously, the captains of the four teams were revealed on ESPN: Charlotte North (Boston Guard), Ally Mastroianni (California Palms), Alex Aust Holman (Maryland Charms) and Izzy Scane (New York Charging).

          Here are the full rosters, along with the game schedule for the tournament:

          Boston Guard

          Attack

          Andie Aldave
          Charlotte North
          Jackie Wolak

          Midfield

          Madison Ahern
          Dempsey Arsenault
          Kasey Choma
          Hannah Dorney
          Cassidy Weeks

          Defense

          Marge Donovan
          Courtney Taylor

          Goalie

          Kady Glynn
          Rachel Hall

          California Palms

          Attack

          Maggie Bill
          Sam Geiersbach
          Sammy Jo Tracy
          Caitlyn Wurzburger

          Midfield

          Erin Bakes
          Ally Mastroianni
          Isabella Peterson

          Defense

          Emily Nalls
          Kayla Wood

          Goalie

          Kait Devir
          Taylor Moreno

          Maryland Charm

          Attack

          Alex Aust Holman
          Sydni Black
          Aurora Cordingley
          Megan Whittle

          Midfield

          Katia Carnevale
          Grace Griffin
          Jillian Wilson

          Defense

          Abby Bosco
          Lizzie Colson
          Megan Douty

          Goalie

          Paulina DiFatta
          Caylee Waters

          New York Charging

          Attack

          Meg Carney
          Erin Coykendall
          Kylie Ohlmiller
          Izzy Scane
          Emma Tyrrell
          Meg Tyrrell

          Midfield

          Lauren Gilbert
          Emily Hawryschuk
          Belle Smith

          Defense

          Kendall Halpern

          Goalie

          Madison Doucette
          Molly Laliberty

          Game schedule

          Note: All game times ET.

          Tuesday, Feb. 11:

          Maryland Charm vs. New York Charging, 7 p.m.

          Wednesday, Feb. 12:

          Boston Guard vs. California Palms, 9 p.m.

          Thursday, Feb. 13:

          Maryland Charm vs. Boston Guard, 9 p.m.

          Friday, Feb. 14:

          California Palms vs. New York Charging, 7 p.m.

          Saturday, Feb. 15:

          Maryland Charm vs. California Palm, 12:30 p.m.
          New York Charging vs. Boston Guard, 2:30 p.m.

          Sunday, Feb. 16:

          TBA vs. TBA, 10:30 a.m.

          Monday, Feb. 17:

          TBA vs. TBA, 11 a.m.