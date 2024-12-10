Women's Lacrosse League player captains join 'SportsCenter' and reveal the four inaugural locations for the teams in the new league starting in 2025. (1:48)

After announcing the start of a new women's professional lacrosse league, the WLL, on Nov. 13, the Premier Lacrosse League unveiled the four new team names on Tuesday.

The Boston Guard, New York Charging, Maryland Charm, and California Palms are the new team names. The clubs will be captained by Charlotte North, Izzy Scane, Alex Aust Holman and Ally Mastroianni, respectively.

"Playing for the city of Boston again is an incredible full circle moment," said North, who won the 2021 NCAA championship with Boston College. "Representing the legacy, pride, and ambition of Boston is an honor. The Guard are ready to bring another trophy home to the City of Champions."

"Playing for the New York Charging is more than a dream realized -- it's a chance to elevate the game, and inspire the next generation of lacrosse players in New York and around the world," Scane said. "We're ready to join the storied sports franchises of New York and play for fans all across the state."

"Representing my home state of Maryland in the WLL is a dream come true," said Holman, who was a 2010 NCAA champion with the University of Maryland. "We can't wait to take the field at the Championship Series in February and showcase the best of the women's game for the 'state of lacrosse.'"

"The California Palms are ready to represent the West, and bring home the inaugural WLL Championship," Mastroianni said. "We can't wait to take the field at the Championship Series, and build a legacy that will inspire young athletes to dream bigger than they ever thought possible."

The WLL will play in the sixes format, the same style of play that will be featured at the Olympics in 2028 in Los Angeles. The teams will begin play at the 2025 PLL Championship Series at the St. James in Washington, D.C.

"These inaugural four WLL teams represent the legacy, ambition, excitement and future of women's lacrosse," said Paul Rabil, co-founder and president of the PLL. "When WLL pros step onto the field this February, fans worldwide -- especially in Boston, New York, Maryland, and California -- will witness the pinnacle of our sport. We're proud to create a new platform where elite women's players can compete for championships, represent their communities, and inspire the next generation of athletes."