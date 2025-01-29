        <
          2025 PLL schedule: Regular season, All-Star Game, playoffs

          • ESPN staffJan 29, 2025, 07:25 PM

          The Premier Lacrosse League has announced its schedule for the 2025 season, including dates and locations for the regular season, All-Star Game and playoffs.

          Albany, New York, will serve as the host for opening weekend on May 30 and 31 for New York Atlas' homecoming, and the regular season concludes Aug. 8 and 9 in Boston for the Boston Cannons' homecoming.

          The All-Star Game will take place on July 5 (site TBA), and the playoffs will begin on Aug. 22 (site TBA).

          Find details on each game here -- along with all the scores and highlights after games have been played -- and be sure to watch all the PLL action this season on the ESPN family of networks.

          Regular season

          Note: All times Eastern

          Albany, N.Y.: New York Atlas' homecoming

          Casey Stadium at UAlbany

          Friday, May 30

          Carolina Chaos vs. New York Atlas | 6 p.m.
          California Redwoods vs. Denver Outlaws | 8:30 p.m.

          Saturday, May 31

          Maryland Whipsnakes vs. Utah Archers | 1 p.m.
          Boston Cannons vs. New York Atlas | 7 p.m.

          Charlotte, N.C.: Carolina Chaos' homecoming

          American Legion Memorial Stadium

          Friday, June 6

          Denver Outlaws vs. Carolina Chaos | 6 p.m.
          Philadelphia Waterdogs vs. Maryland Whipsnakes | 8:30 p.m.

          Saturday, June 7

          Utah Archers vs. Boston Cannons | 1 p.m.
          California Redwoods vs. Carolina Chaos | 7 p.m.

          Philadelphia: Philadelphia Waterdogs' homecoming

          Villanova Stadium

          Friday, June 13

          Boston Cannons vs. Philadelphia Waterdogs | 6 p.m.
          California Redwoods vs. Utah Archers | 8:30 p.m.

          Saturday, June 14

          New York Atlas vs. Maryland Whipsnakes | 1 p.m.
          Denver Outlaws vs. Philadelphia Waterdogs | 7 p.m.

          Baltimore: Maryland Whipsnakes' homecoming

          Homewood Field

          Saturday, June 21

          New York Atlas vs. Philadelphia Waterdogs | 4 p.m.
          Boston Cannons vs. Maryland Whipsnakes | 7 p.m.

          Sunday, June 22

          Utah Archers vs. Denver Outlaws | 1 p.m.
          Carolina Chaos vs. Maryland Whipsnakes | 3:30 p.m.

          San Diego: California Redwoods' homecoming

          Torero Stadium

          Friday, June 27

          Denver Outlaws vs. California Redwoods | 9 p.m.
          Utah Archers vs. New York Atlas | 11:30 p.m.

          Saturday, June 28

          Philadelphia Waterdogs vs. California Redwoods | 6 p.m.
          Boston Cannons vs. Carolina Chaos | 8:30 p.m.

          Chicago

          Lanny and Sharon Martin Stadium

          Friday, July 11

          New York Atlas vs. Boston Cannons | 7 p.m.
          Utah Archers vs. Philadelphia Waterdogs | 9:30 p.m.

          Saturday, July 12

          Carolina Chaos vs. California Redwoods | 7 p.m.
          Denver Outlaws vs. Maryland Whipsnakes | 9:30 p.m.

          Fairfield, Conn.

          Rafferty Stadium

          Friday, July 18

          New York Atlas vs. California Redwoods | 6:30 p.m.
          Utah Archers vs. Carolina Chaos | 9 p.m.

          Saturday, July 19

          Boston Cannons vs. Denver Outlaws | 1 p.m.
          Maryland Whipsnakes vs. Philadelphia Waterdogs | 6 p.m.

          Salt Lake City: Utah Archers' homecoming

          Zions Bank Stadium

          Friday, July 25

          California Redwoods vs. Utah Archers | 8 p.m.
          Maryland Whipsnakes vs. New York Atlas | 10:30 p.m.

          Saturday, July 26

          Philadelphia Waterdogs vs. Carolina Chaos | 7 p.m.
          Denver Outlaws vs. Utah Archers | 9:30 p.m.

          Denver: Denver Outlaws' homecoming

          Peter Barton Stadium

          Friday, Aug. 1

          Carolina Chaos vs. Denver Outlaws | 8 p.m.
          Philadelphia Waterdogs vs. Boston Cannons | 10:30 p.m.

          Saturday, Aug. 2

          Maryland Whipsnakes vs. California Redwoods | 8 p.m.

          Sunday, Aug. 3

          New York Atlas vs. Denver Outlaws | 1 p.m.

          Boston: Boston Cannons' homecoming

          Harvard Stadium

          Friday, Aug. 8

          California Redwoods vs. Boston Cannons | 6:30 p.m.
          Carolina Chaos vs. Utah Archers | 9 p.m.

          Saturday, Aug. 9

          Philadelphia Waterdogs vs. New York Atlas | 1 p.m.
          Maryland Whipsnakes vs. Boston Cannons | 7 p.m.

          Playoffs

          Quarterfinals

          Aug. 22-24, site TBA

          Semifinals

          Aug. 29-31, site TBA

          Championship

          Sept. 14, site TBA