The Premier Lacrosse League has announced its schedule for the 2025 season, including dates and locations for the regular season, All-Star Game and playoffs.
Albany, New York, will serve as the host for opening weekend on May 30 and 31 for New York Atlas' homecoming, and the regular season concludes Aug. 8 and 9 in Boston for the Boston Cannons' homecoming.
The All-Star Game will take place on July 5 (site TBA), and the playoffs will begin on Aug. 22 (site TBA).
Find details on each game here -- along with all the scores and highlights after games have been played -- and be sure to watch all the PLL action this season on the ESPN family of networks.
Regular season
Note: All times Eastern
Albany, N.Y.: New York Atlas' homecoming
Casey Stadium at UAlbany
Friday, May 30
Carolina Chaos vs. New York Atlas | 6 p.m.
California Redwoods vs. Denver Outlaws | 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 31
Maryland Whipsnakes vs. Utah Archers | 1 p.m.
Boston Cannons vs. New York Atlas | 7 p.m.
Charlotte, N.C.: Carolina Chaos' homecoming
American Legion Memorial Stadium
Friday, June 6
Denver Outlaws vs. Carolina Chaos | 6 p.m.
Philadelphia Waterdogs vs. Maryland Whipsnakes | 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 7
Utah Archers vs. Boston Cannons | 1 p.m.
California Redwoods vs. Carolina Chaos | 7 p.m.
Philadelphia: Philadelphia Waterdogs' homecoming
Villanova Stadium
Friday, June 13
Boston Cannons vs. Philadelphia Waterdogs | 6 p.m.
California Redwoods vs. Utah Archers | 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 14
New York Atlas vs. Maryland Whipsnakes | 1 p.m.
Denver Outlaws vs. Philadelphia Waterdogs | 7 p.m.
Baltimore: Maryland Whipsnakes' homecoming
Homewood Field
Saturday, June 21
New York Atlas vs. Philadelphia Waterdogs | 4 p.m.
Boston Cannons vs. Maryland Whipsnakes | 7 p.m.
Sunday, June 22
Utah Archers vs. Denver Outlaws | 1 p.m.
Carolina Chaos vs. Maryland Whipsnakes | 3:30 p.m.
San Diego: California Redwoods' homecoming
Torero Stadium
Friday, June 27
Denver Outlaws vs. California Redwoods | 9 p.m.
Utah Archers vs. New York Atlas | 11:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 28
Philadelphia Waterdogs vs. California Redwoods | 6 p.m.
Boston Cannons vs. Carolina Chaos | 8:30 p.m.
Chicago
Lanny and Sharon Martin Stadium
Friday, July 11
New York Atlas vs. Boston Cannons | 7 p.m.
Utah Archers vs. Philadelphia Waterdogs | 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 12
Carolina Chaos vs. California Redwoods | 7 p.m.
Denver Outlaws vs. Maryland Whipsnakes | 9:30 p.m.
Fairfield, Conn.
Rafferty Stadium
Friday, July 18
New York Atlas vs. California Redwoods | 6:30 p.m.
Utah Archers vs. Carolina Chaos | 9 p.m.
Saturday, July 19
Boston Cannons vs. Denver Outlaws | 1 p.m.
Maryland Whipsnakes vs. Philadelphia Waterdogs | 6 p.m.
Salt Lake City: Utah Archers' homecoming
Zions Bank Stadium
Friday, July 25
California Redwoods vs. Utah Archers | 8 p.m.
Maryland Whipsnakes vs. New York Atlas | 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 26
Philadelphia Waterdogs vs. Carolina Chaos | 7 p.m.
Denver Outlaws vs. Utah Archers | 9:30 p.m.
Denver: Denver Outlaws' homecoming
Peter Barton Stadium
Friday, Aug. 1
Carolina Chaos vs. Denver Outlaws | 8 p.m.
Philadelphia Waterdogs vs. Boston Cannons | 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 2
Maryland Whipsnakes vs. California Redwoods | 8 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 3
New York Atlas vs. Denver Outlaws | 1 p.m.
Boston: Boston Cannons' homecoming
Harvard Stadium
Friday, Aug. 8
California Redwoods vs. Boston Cannons | 6:30 p.m.
Carolina Chaos vs. Utah Archers | 9 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 9
Philadelphia Waterdogs vs. New York Atlas | 1 p.m.
Maryland Whipsnakes vs. Boston Cannons | 7 p.m.
Playoffs
Quarterfinals
Aug. 22-24, site TBA
Semifinals
Aug. 29-31, site TBA
Championship
Sept. 14, site TBA