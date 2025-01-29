Utah's Mac O'Keefe scores his third goal against Maryland to complete a hat trick in the PLL Championship game. (0:28)

The Premier Lacrosse League has announced its schedule for the 2025 season, including dates and locations for the regular season, All-Star Game and playoffs.

Albany, New York, will serve as the host for opening weekend on May 30 and 31 for New York Atlas' homecoming, and the regular season concludes Aug. 8 and 9 in Boston for the Boston Cannons' homecoming.

The All-Star Game will take place on July 5 (site TBA), and the playoffs will begin on Aug. 22 (site TBA).

Find details on each game here -- along with all the scores and highlights after games have been played -- and be sure to watch all the PLL action this season on the ESPN family of networks.

Regular season

Note: All times Eastern

Albany, N.Y.: New York Atlas' homecoming

Casey Stadium at UAlbany

Friday, May 30

Carolina Chaos vs. New York Atlas | 6 p.m.

California Redwoods vs. Denver Outlaws | 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 31

Maryland Whipsnakes vs. Utah Archers | 1 p.m.

Boston Cannons vs. New York Atlas | 7 p.m.

Charlotte, N.C.: Carolina Chaos' homecoming

American Legion Memorial Stadium

Friday, June 6

Denver Outlaws vs. Carolina Chaos | 6 p.m.

Philadelphia Waterdogs vs. Maryland Whipsnakes | 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 7

Utah Archers vs. Boston Cannons | 1 p.m.

California Redwoods vs. Carolina Chaos | 7 p.m.

Philadelphia: Philadelphia Waterdogs' homecoming

Villanova Stadium

Friday, June 13

Boston Cannons vs. Philadelphia Waterdogs | 6 p.m.

California Redwoods vs. Utah Archers | 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 14

New York Atlas vs. Maryland Whipsnakes | 1 p.m.

Denver Outlaws vs. Philadelphia Waterdogs | 7 p.m.

Baltimore: Maryland Whipsnakes' homecoming

Homewood Field

Saturday, June 21

New York Atlas vs. Philadelphia Waterdogs | 4 p.m.

Boston Cannons vs. Maryland Whipsnakes | 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 22

Utah Archers vs. Denver Outlaws | 1 p.m.

Carolina Chaos vs. Maryland Whipsnakes | 3:30 p.m.

San Diego: California Redwoods' homecoming

Torero Stadium

Friday, June 27

Denver Outlaws vs. California Redwoods | 9 p.m.

Utah Archers vs. New York Atlas | 11:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 28

Philadelphia Waterdogs vs. California Redwoods | 6 p.m.

Boston Cannons vs. Carolina Chaos | 8:30 p.m.

Chicago

Lanny and Sharon Martin Stadium

Friday, July 11

New York Atlas vs. Boston Cannons | 7 p.m.

Utah Archers vs. Philadelphia Waterdogs | 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 12

Carolina Chaos vs. California Redwoods | 7 p.m.

Denver Outlaws vs. Maryland Whipsnakes | 9:30 p.m.

Fairfield, Conn.

Rafferty Stadium

Friday, July 18

New York Atlas vs. California Redwoods | 6:30 p.m.

Utah Archers vs. Carolina Chaos | 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 19

Boston Cannons vs. Denver Outlaws | 1 p.m.

Maryland Whipsnakes vs. Philadelphia Waterdogs | 6 p.m.

Salt Lake City: Utah Archers' homecoming

Zions Bank Stadium

Friday, July 25

California Redwoods vs. Utah Archers | 8 p.m.

Maryland Whipsnakes vs. New York Atlas | 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 26

Philadelphia Waterdogs vs. Carolina Chaos | 7 p.m.

Denver Outlaws vs. Utah Archers | 9:30 p.m.

Denver: Denver Outlaws' homecoming

Peter Barton Stadium

Friday, Aug. 1

Carolina Chaos vs. Denver Outlaws | 8 p.m.

Philadelphia Waterdogs vs. Boston Cannons | 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 2

Maryland Whipsnakes vs. California Redwoods | 8 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 3

New York Atlas vs. Denver Outlaws | 1 p.m.

Boston: Boston Cannons' homecoming

Harvard Stadium

Friday, Aug. 8

California Redwoods vs. Boston Cannons | 6:30 p.m.

Carolina Chaos vs. Utah Archers | 9 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 9

Philadelphia Waterdogs vs. New York Atlas | 1 p.m.

Maryland Whipsnakes vs. Boston Cannons | 7 p.m.

Playoffs

Quarterfinals

Aug. 22-24, site TBA

Semifinals

Aug. 29-31, site TBA

Championship

Sept. 14, site TBA