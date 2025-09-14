New York Atlas storm back to edge Denver Outlaws for PLL championship

Open Extended Reactions

The New York Atlas secured a dramatic 14-13 victory over the Denver Outlaws on Sunday, overcoming a fourth-quarter deficit at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey, to win the team's first Premier Lacrosse League championship.

Connor Shellenberger led the charge for New York, contributing four points with two goals and two assists. Jeff Teat was also instrumental with a game-high six points from three goals and three assists. Matt Traynor stepped up in place of injured Xander Dickson, scoring three crucial goals, including the tying goal in the fourth quarter, that kept the Atlas competitive throughout. Bryan Costabile added two goals, which were the final two for New York in the fourth to earn the win.

Denver showcased its own firepower but fell just short despite standout performances from Brennan O'Neill (three goals) and Pat Kavanagh (two goals, two assists). Jared Bernhardt and Dalton Young also contributed with two goals apiece. Logan McNaney made 11 saves in goal for Denver but couldn't stop New York's late-game surge.

Liam Entenmann proved pivotal between the pipes for New York, recording 14 saves to keep his team in contention. Trevor Baptiste dominated faceoffs, winning an impressive 73.3%.

The game saw several lead changes. Denver led early after a five-goal opening period before being overtaken by New York's six-goal second quarter performance. Despite regaining momentum in the third quarter with five goals, Denver managed only one (by Bernhardt with 1:50 left) in the final frame while New York sealed its comeback with three decisive strikes -- the two by Costabile and one by Traynor.

