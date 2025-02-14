Open Extended Reactions

Pitbull has ended his four-year NASCAR ownership in Trackhouse Racing, announcing his departure days before the season-opening Daytona 500.

The entertainer had become an ownership partner in January 2021 for the team as it made its NASCAR debut that year. Trackhouse has won eight races in the past four seasons and has four drivers from four countries in this year's Daytona 500.

"Ending partnership with Trackhouse Racing," Pitbull wrote on social media. "Over the past five years, we've made history by introducing NASCAR to a whole new audience and falling in love with NASCAR fans at the same time. We have made the decision to terminate the partnership with Trackhouse Racing, effective immediately."

Ending partnership with Trackhouse Racing. Over the past five years, we've made history by introducing NASCAR to a whole new audience and falling in love with NASCAR fans at the same time. We have made the decision to terminate the partnership with Trackhouse Racing, effective... pic.twitter.com/jnUkyj7IM6 — Pitbull (@pitbull) February 14, 2025

Pitbull will still have a role at Daytona International Speedway, as he is scheduled to perform at the prerace concert.

However, that could be affected by impending bad weather, which also prevented him from performing in 2024. NASCAR moved up the start time for Sunday's race to 1:30 p.m. ET.

Trackhouse's highest starter for the Daytona 500 will be Ross Chastain in ninth. The team is also fielding an entry for four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves, who is a 41st entrant in the race as a "world-class driver."

Pitbull, whose real name is Armando Christian Perez, had said he loved both NASCAR and music and that the two were part of his vision to unite people and show the opportunities that exist for all cultures.

Trackhouse was launched by former driver Justin Marks, who thanked the rapper for his contributions to the team.

"This is a great business story. Armando came in when we had no certainty of any material success and took a chance to help build a brand," Marks wrote on social media. "Now that we've scaled up and have new partners, he's been able to be rewarded for the impact he's made. A great investment on both ends."

Neither side gave a reason for the split.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.