William Sawalich will be a full-time driver during the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, with Joe Gibbs Racing announcing Monday the 18-year-old is set to be behind the wheel of the team's No. 18 Toyota.

Sawalich, an Eden Prairie, Minnesota native, has made 13 career starts in the Craftsman Truck Series, doing so with Tricon Garage. His résumé includes three top-10 finishes, and he also won a pole at Talladega Superspeedway this season.

"I am honored to be driving the No. 18 full-time in the Xfinity Series next year," Sawalich said in a release issued by JGR. "It has been really cool to drive for Joe Gibbs Racing, and I feel like I have developed so much as a driver over the past two years. I still have a lot to learn, especially with moving to a new series, so I am looking forward to taking this next step in racing."

Taylor Gray, in the No. 54 Toyota, will be paired up with Sawalich for Joe Gibbs Racing.

"We are thrilled to announce William's promotion to the next stage of his racing career with us," said Steve de Souza, JGR executive vice president of Xfinity Series and development. "His outstanding record of victories and development over the past two years shows he's ready for the Xfinity Series.

"We're confident he'll remain a strong contender for wins as he takes on this new challenge in 2025."