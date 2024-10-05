Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- Hollywood star Keanu Reeves' professional auto racing debut on Saturday was an eventful one for "The Matrix" actor.

Reeves spun his car a little more than halfway through the 45-minute race at famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway, sliding across the grass without a collision on the exit of Turn 9 with 21 minutes remaining.

Reeves, who qualified 31st out of the 35 cars, ran as high as 21st and successfully avoided a first lap crash in Turn 14. Reeves finished 25th.

Actor Keanu Reeves, competing in the Toyota GR Cup this weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, spun his car before finishing 25th in Saturday's race. AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Reeves, 60, is competing at Indianapolis in Toyota GR Cup, a Toyota spec-racing series and a support series for this weekend's Indy 8 Hour sports car event. He has a second race Sunday.

Reeves is driving the No. 92 BRZRKR car, which is promoting his graphic novel "The Book of Elsewhere." He is teammates with Cody Jones from "Dude Perfect."

Reeves has previous racing experiencing as a former participant in the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach in the celebrity race. Reeves won the event in 2009.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.