Waratahs forward Lachlan Swinton will miss the next seven weeks after a SANZAAR Judicial Committee Hearing found him guilty of a high shot in the first minute of the game against the Western Force at Allianz Stadium on Saturday night.

In her finding, Judicial Committee Chair Helen Morgan ruled the following:

"Having conducted a detailed review of all the available evidence, including all camera angles and additional evidence, including submissions from the player and his legal representative, Mr Aaron Lloyd, the Judicial Committee upheld the Citing under Law 9.13."

Lachlan Swinton of Waratahs runs the ball during the Super Rugby Pacific match between the NSW Waratahs and Western Force Photo by Pete Dovgan/Speed Media/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

"With respect to sanction, the Judicial Committee deemed the act of foul play was reckless, with the contact point directly made with the head, high force and no mitigating factors present. The Committee found the incident was highly dangerous and, after considering all relevant factors of World Rugby's Head Contact Process and sanctioning table, decided the foul play merited a top-end entry point of 10 weeks. Taking into account mitigating factors, including the Player's acceptance of guilt that the incident was foul play, conduct at the hearing and remorse, the Judicial Committee reduced the suspension by three weeks."

"The player is therefore suspended for 7 weeks, up to and including 3 June 2023.