He may be deep into preparations for Australia's Rugby Championship campaign, but that hasn't stopped Wallabies coach Eddie Jones hinting that his rugby league recruitment drive hasn't ended with Joseph Suaali'i.

Jones on Sunday unveiled a 34-man squad for the Wallabies' pre-World Cup campaign, which kicks off against the Springboks in Pretoria on July. 8, the group to be led by co-captains Michael Hooper and James Slipper.

Currently in camp on the Gold Coast, Jones still found time to appear on Sky Sport's The Breakdown, discussing a variety of topics including whether Australia needed to cut a Super Rugby Pacific team, whether a Heineken Cup style tournament was needed in southern hemisphere and, perhaps most intriguingly, hinting that more NRL players were poised to switch codes.

"Yeah, we've got about three or four that are ready to sign mate, big names too, big names -- I can't tell you now [who they are] " Jones told The Breakdown with a grin.

"I think it adds to the competitive tension. If you open the Daily Telegraph in Sydney, you've got to go to the last page, and even the last page now has probably got lawn bowls on it now instead of rugby.

"So we need to get rugby back competing as a winter sport. And by signing a guy like Suaali'i, it helps that. If we sign two or three others, it'll help that and it'll also show kids [what's available].

"A lot of the kids now go to a big private school and by the time they're 15, if they're good, if they're good readers of the game, they catch and pass - they've got a Rabbitohs contract or a Roosters contract in front of them.

"And the inevitability of that is hard to stop because we're competing against 17 clubs that all have the recruitment budget of Rugby Australia. So we've got to get some of those players back and ideally we keep more of them at a young age, which we have to do, but then to get a few of them back after they've done an apprenticeship in rugby league is fantastic."

Suaali'i won't join rugby until 2025, despite ongoing speculation the Roosters were preparing to release him early, but there is no doubt about the impact his signing had from a marketing and media perspective.

NRL chief executive Peter V'Landys almost aided rugby's sudden surge in column inches, engaging in a tit-for-tat exchange with Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan after Suaali'i's switch was confirmed.

Jones has already flagged the likes of Cameron Murray and Angus Crichton as potential rugby targets, with both players having played the game as schoolboys in Sydney's GPS rugby competition, just as Suaali'' did.

Wallabies coach Eddie Jones has indicated Australian rugby's NRL raid might not have ended with Joseph Suaali'i Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Jones said Australia had to get better at identifying and retaining talent to bolster the country's Super Rugby stocks after only the Brumbies consistently competed with New Zealand teams on their way to the Super Rugby Pacific semifinals.

But he stopped short of agreeing that Australia needed to consider cutting a franchise, which McLennan has indicated confirmed RA has no interest in doing.

Elsewhere, Jones elaborated on the appearance of rugby league Immortal Andrew Johns at Wallabies training last week, the NRL great taking Australia's playmakers through a ball-playing session on Friday almost two decades on from when he was on the cusp of switching codes himself.

"It goes back to what Bob [Dwyer] was saying, we want to play straight and that's always been the Australian way," Jones said.

"We've lost our way a little bit there and Andrew Johns - I've never seen a guy who understands that part of the game better than him. Just the little tricks he does with his eyes and his feet.

We've got a young bloke, Carter Gordon, who's only played 15 Super Rugby games. So to have 35 minutes with the maestro is going to be invaluable for his career."