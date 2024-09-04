Why the Springboks-All Blacks tour plan presents an opportunity for Rugby Australia

Open Extended Reactions

News that the All Blacks and Springboks were pursuing extended tours in 2026 and 2030 has been bubbling away for over a year but they now appear to be all but rubberstamped, if reports out of South Africa are to be believed.

According to South Africa Rugby chief executive Rian Oberholzer, the tours will be dubbed "Rugby's Greatest Rivalry" and feature three Test matches and five further tour games in what is a real throwback to rugby's amateur era.

The All Blacks last played three Tests in South Africa in 1996, winning two, while the Springboks staged their own tour of New Zealand two years earlier, a series the All Blacks won 2-0 with a further draw.

As for the slogan, it's hard to argue that it's not a fitting marketing ploy after what transpired in Johannesburg at the weekend, a seven-try thriller that wasn't short of on- or off- field drama to boot.

But just where those tours leave The Rugby Championship, and Australia and Argentina individually, remains to be seen, but certainly there is cause for consternation in the boardrooms of each of those respective unions.

ESPN understands conversations around what the future holds for the southern hemisphere's flagship tournament are ongoing, with the added complexity of the Nations Championship throwing more uncertainty into the mix.

Earlier this year Rugby Australia chairman Daniel Herbert said his union would likely seek compensation to offset the loss of revenue that would likely come through a reduction in Test matches during the All Blacks-Springboks tours of 2026 and 2030.

"We're deep in those conversations at the moment with our SANZAAR partners and that's still not locked in, but it's something that we need to get comfortable with and then work out if that does go ahead; what does that mean, both financially, and what does that mean from a content point of view," Herbert told Sydney's 2GB radio.

Northern Suburbs' Hugh Sinclair runs the ball during the 2024 Shute Shield Grand Final Karen Watson/Shute Shield

"It's a 'watch this space' and we'll make sure that we have some plans around it."

What then, if those "plans" involved the long-discussed national club championship?

They say there is often opportunity in a time of crisis; perhaps this is the moment RA must seize and roll the dice on a concept that is forever bubbling away at the heart of the game in Australia, one only amplified following the wildly entertaining club rugby finals that were contested in Sydney, Brisbane and Canberra over the weekend.

From Eastern Suburbs snapping a 54-year Shute Shield drought despite a stirring comeback from Northern Suburbs, to James O'Connor's match-winning penalty for a second straight Brothers triumph in the Hospital Cup, and Royals' defeat of Tuggeranong in the John I Dent Cup, the grand finals showcased the very best of Aussie club rugby and the tribalism that is its heartbeat.

So imagine then bringing all that together for the first time, even if it was in the form of a Champions League format; or Cup, Plate, Bowl format; that was either straight knock-out or had seedings that ensured clubs from across the country competed at a level befitting their talents?

If there is no Test rugby being played, as would seemingly be the case with the All Blacks and Springboks otherwise engaged, then Wallabies players could return to the clubs where they first cut their teeth, or played their junior rugby, driving further interest back to the club game.

And unlike the current malaise where the national club champion - between Sydney and Brisbane - isn't decided until the start of the following season, when some players have moved on, others retired and those who've returned still effectively in preseason, Australia would instead declare its club kings in the same year the state grand finals were run and won, not six months later.

Brothers' Will Wilson lifts the Hospital Cup after his team defeated Wests Bulldogs at Ballymore in the 2024 Grand Final Queensland Premier Rugby

RA chief executive Phil Waugh has made no secret of his desire to reconnect the top level of the game with the grassroots and this may well be the perfect opportunity to do just that.

It could also be a way of making up for the lost content for broadcasters Stan Sport, despite it clearly not having the same lure or prestige of international rugby.

Nobody doubted the void the National Rugby Championship filled in terms of Australia's talent pathway between 2014 and 2019; but plonking new teams into an already saturated sporting market where the tribalism didn't quite align was always going to be problematic from an engagement perspective.

But putting the spotlight on the grassroot tribalism that exists in the game is a necessity that has been overlooked for far too long in Australia, a fact isn't lost on former Wallabies coach Michael Cheika who this week said it was time RA considered cutting the chord from Super Rugby.

"I'd be probably a little bit out there, mate. I would think that's the best thing for Australia to do, even though it would be very difficult early on, is to go it alone. Have our own domestic competition. Already a lot of the players are playing overseas and sort of try to rebuild our domestic game from scratch," Cheika told The Roar Rugby Podcast.

Eastern Suburbs' Miles Amatosero carries the ball during the 2024 Shute Shield Grand Final against Northern Suburbs Karen Watson/Shute Shield

"I know a lot of people will say that the quality won't be high enough or it'll be watered down with more teams et cetera. You'd need to have a good partnership that'll get you through the early years, but many other sports have done that. It's about being able to negotiate that idea.

"We're in a bit of a stall at the moment around that whole thing. We're still playing good teams, like we're playing against New Zealand teams."

If Australia was to sever ties with Super Rugby, the key would be to work out whether an expanded Super Rugby AU, the competition that was contested in 2020 and 2021, could work.

Or better yet explore if the concept of a national club competition might instead hold genuine merit. The window when the Boks and All Blacks are bludgeoning each other around the Republic might just be the perfect opportunity to find out.