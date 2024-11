Recap the dramatic ending to Australia's 42-37 win over England at Twickenham. (2:06)

How Australia stunned England with last-gasp try at Twickenham (2:06)

Open Extended Reactions

Flanker Ted Hill and winger Tom Roebuck have been called into the England squad in place of Tom Curry and Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, who both suffered concussions in Saturday's 42-37 loss to Australia.

With 35 missed tackles and 19 turnovers, England coach Steve Borthwick bemoaned his side's appalling error rate on Saturday after they had enjoyed an early lead.

England return to action against world champions South Africa at Twickenham next Saturday.