Queensland have bolstered their forward pack by signing Aidan Ross, with the veteran Chiefs prop also available for Wallabies selection.

The 29-year-old will link with the Reds on a two-year deal following the 2025 Super Rugby season, but could be available to face the touring British and Irish Lions if required.

While he played a sole Test for the All Blacks against Ireland in 2022, Ross is eligible for Australia due to being born in Gosford.

He spent the first eight years of his life in Australia before his New Zealander parents moved the family to Tauranga.

Chiefs Aidan Ross in action during a Chiefs training session Michael Bradley/Getty Images

Former Blues prop Alex Hodgman became just the fourth player in Test history to play for the All Blacks and Wallabies after coming off the bench for Australia against Georgia in July.

A 118kg loosehead, Ross has been a regular fixture in the Chiefs front-row since 2017, with the heavyweight team making the final in the past two seasons but falling short.

Ross said the shift to Australia came for family reasons.

"I've been at the Chiefs since day dot. I want the team to have a huge season in 2025 and finish in a big way because I owe so much to the franchise, the coaches and my teammates for moulding me as a rugby player," Ross said in a Reds statement.

"Beyond that it is a good time to do something different off-shore.

"The attraction with Australia is that I can go there and not be a foreign player.

"It's appealing to also be close to family because my partner and I now have our own family with young (17-month-old) Albie."

Ross made a quick two-day visit to Brisbane during the off-season to check out Queensland's set-up and was impressed.

"The Reds have excellent facilities at Ballymore and I have respected the club's DNA for a long time from some great wins and big losses when we have met on the field," Ross said.

"After talking to their coaches I saw how appealing it would be to work under them.

"Like I said, that's for the future. I'm all in with the Chiefs for next season."