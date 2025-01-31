While it seems unlikely Joe Schmidt will coach the Wallabies beyond 2025, the ESPN Scrum Reset team agrees the uncertainty around his future is causing other problems for Rugby Australia. (3:23)

Open Extended Reactions

The Wallabies have locked in a Tokyo grudge match with Eddie Jones's Japan in Tokyo.

Rugby Australia (RA) on Friday confirmed the Wallabies would play the Brave Blossoms in a historic clash in the Japanese capital on October 25.

Jones was unveiled as Japan coach weeks after quitting the Wallabies job, less than a year into a five-year contract.

The coach repeatedly denied claims he had interviewed for the Japanese job weeks before Australia failed to make the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time.

He argued he had simply shared his experiences of coaching the side after being contacted by a recruitment agency.

"Apologise to Australian fans? Mate, yep, I gave everything I could in that short period of time and it wasn't good enough," Jones said when he accepted the Japanese job.

"I had a plan of what we needed to do to change Australian rugby. We weren't able to do that, Rugby Australia weren't able to support that.

"I decided to move on and I wish Australia all the best.

"I feel terrible about the results of Australia - I wanted to go back and change Australia.

"But I don't feel any guilt at all about this process."

Eddie Jones will coach against Australia in Tokyo in October, if he's still Japan boss by then. Photo by Bob Bradford - CameraSport via Getty Images

Jones signed a four-year deal to coach Japan until 2028 but is under pressure after a 4-7 record last year including a string of heavy losses.

The Japanese Rugby Football Union board met late last year to discuss Jones's status and opted retain him as coach.

October's Test will come en route to the Wallabies' end-of-year European tour and will be the first between the sides in Tokyo.

"Rugby Australia and Japan Rugby Football Union enjoy a strong, productive relationship and share a rich rugby tradition," RA boss Phil Waugh said.

"We are delighted the Wallabies will play the Brave Blossoms in front of a large, passionate crowd in Tokyo and thank (the JRFU) for the opportunity.