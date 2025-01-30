Why Fiji, Pumas Tests are just as important for the Wallabies as the Lions

While it seems unlikely Joe Schmidt will coach the Wallabies beyond 2025, the ESPN Scrum Reset team agrees the uncertainty around his future is causing other problems for Rugby Australia. (3:23)

The British & Irish Lions Tour might be the big-ticket item on the Wallabies' -- and the world rugby -- calendar in 2027, but a clash with Fiji in Newcastle beforehand and back-to-back Tests against Argentina will be far more important when gazing further ahead to Rugby World Cup 2027.

While the Lions series is fast approaching, World Rugby on Thursday also unveiled the seven host cities for the 2027 World Cup Down Under, confirming that Sydney would play host to the tournament final as it did when Australia last staged the tournament in 2003.

Memories of Jonny Wilkinson slotting a match-winning drop goal deep into extra time still linger painfully for Australian rugby fans old enough to remember it, while Rugby Australia [RA] chief executive Phil Waugh recalled his near-miss on the charge down in that very moment when he spoke at the dais in Sydney on Thursday.

But while the Wallabies had enjoyed a golden period in the run to the 2003 World Cup, including a five-year Bledisloe reign which had only been ended a few months earlier, a Tri Nations win, and the 2001 Lions series triumph, all off the back of lifting the Webb Ellis Trophy in 1999, the same can't be said two decades on.

Two-and-a-half years out from the opening game of the 2027 tournament, which will be played in Perth, the Wallabies currently find themselves eighth [81.52] on World Rugby's rankings. A few places ahead of them in fifth are Argentina [84.97], sixth Scotland [83.34] and seventh England [82.31], while Fiji [80.07] trail behind Australia in ninth.

What makes those same rankings so important in 2025 is by the end of the year they will be used as seedings for the 2027 World Cup, which will include a round of 16 for the first time in the tournament's history.

Joe Schmidt and the Wallabies can't afford to make 2025 all about the British & Irish Lions series Clive Rose/Getty Images

With the game's global showpiece swelling from 20 to 24 teams, there will now be six pools of four, with the top two in each pool and the four highest-ranked third-placed teams qualifying for the round of 16.

While some of those round of 16 games have the potential for blowout scorelines, the likes of Australia, Scotland, Argentina, and England won't want to see their rankings drop to ninth before the draw is done, potentially leaving them in a Russian Roulette situation of an earlier-than-desired knockout showdown against the two-time defending world champion Springboks, current world No. 2 Ireland or the All Blacks in the round of 16.

That could potentially spell disaster for the Wallabies at their home World Cup, just four years after they had failed to reach the tournament's knockout phase under Eddie Jones in France.

Looking at the game's broader growth, however, World Rugby chief executive Alan Gilpin said genuine jeopardy in the round of 16 matches would show if the sport was headed in the right direction in its bid to be truly global.

"I think so, it's making sure that there are teams that are competitive enough to make that really meaningful," Gilpin told reporters by Sydney Harbour on Thursday. "So a bit like how we are looking at the quarterfinals of the women's World Cup this year in England, it's making sure you've got really competitive quarterfinals, because that's what shows it's a global game and we've got that depth.

"We've got 12 pre-qualified teams [from 2023] for 2027, by the end of November we'll have all 24 qualified and those next 12 will then play in the second division of the Nations' Championship next year, and some crossover fixtures, and that's the chance to really prepare all 24 teams as best as we can.

Phil Waugh says Rugby Australia is closing in on a announcement on the future of Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt Brendon Thorne - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images

"And that's why that Nations' Championship is so important for the competitiveness of the men's game and that's why we had the confidence to expand to 24 teams at this stage."

What is far more important for Australia in 2025 will be the Test match against Fiji in Newcastle ahead of the Lions series, and then the back-to-back Tests against the Pumas as part of the Rugby Championship thereafter.

So while reestablishing some continuity for the first Test with the Lions two weeks later will be the prime focus for Australia against Fiji, a second loss to the Pacific Islanders in the space of three years would also close the gap on the rankings.

Conversely, a sweep of the Tests with the Pumas, which will be played in Townsville and Sydney, would also help to ease the threat of a slip down to ninth, and potentially set the platform for a spring tour where a rankings rise to as high as fifth might even be possible.

Given they face the Springboks in two Tests in South Africa, as well as a home-and-away two-Test Bledisloe series with the All Blacks, the ideal result for the Wallabies would be a perfect three from three against Fiji and then Argentina.

And while the Lions remain the hottest ticket in town and by far and away the biggest rugby event in Australia, so too a tour that will ease the severe financial pressure the game is under Down Under, the three Tests are not part of the broader international rankings picture.