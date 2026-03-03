Six Nations: England make nine changes for Italy clash

Open Extended Reactions

Fin Smith will start at fly-half for England.

England have made nine changes for their Six Nations clash with Italy in Rome on Saturday.

The overhaul is Steve Borthwick's response to England's back-to-back defeats against Scotland and Ireland, a pair of losses which ended their hopes of winning the championship.

Jamie George, Alex Coles, Guy Pepper, Ben Spencer, Fin Smith, Cadan Murley, Seb Atkinson, Tom Roebuck and Elliot Daly will all start, while Marcus Smith is named on the bench.

The entire backline has been changed from the one that lost to Ireland with Spencer and Fin Smith starting at half-back, replacing the injured Alex Mitchell and George Ford, who has been dropped from the matchday squad.

Fraser Dingwall, Freddie Steward and Henry Arundell are also dropped, so in their place, Atkinson partners Tommy Freeman in the centres, while Murley, Roebuck and Daly form the back three.

In the pack, George replaces Luke Cowan-Dickie at hooker, Ollie Chessum is among the replacements with Alex Coles starting alongside captain Maro Itoje while Guy Pepper returns at blindside with Henry Pollock on the bench. Ben Earl will win his 50th cap from No. 8.

On the bench, Borthwick has opted for a six-two split with Jack van Poortvliet and Marcus Smith the backs.

"We're expecting a big test in Rome and it's one the players are really looking forward to," Borthwick said. "We know the challenge Italy will bring at the Stadio Olimpico, and we've selected a team we believe will deliver the level of performance we're striving for."

On Earl's 50th cap, Borthwick added: "To reach 50 caps for England speaks volumes about Ben's professionalism and the consistency of his performances. He's an important leader within this group, someone who drives standards and brings energy every day. It's a wonderful achievement and one he should be very proud of."