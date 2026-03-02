Six Nations trophy to be replaced after suffering fire damage

Tom Hamilton reacts to Ireland's 42-21 victory over England at Twickenham in the Six Nations. (1:03)

The Six Nations will be forced to replace its trophy after the current silverware was damaged by fire while being transported.

After the most recent round of matches, an incident occurred in the vehicle used to carry the championship trophy.

According to a statement on the Six Nations website, no passengers were injured but the trophy sustained fire damage which cannot be repaired to "full presentation standard."

The Six Nations trophy is set to be replaced after fire damage. Photo by Marco Iacobucci/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images.

According to tournament organisers, a new trophy will take 365 hours to create, meaning it will not be unveiled until next year's competition.

An "identical exhibition trophy" will be presented to the winners of this year's Six Nations, the last match taking place between England and France in Paris on March 14.

"Whilst in transit during round three of the Guinness Men's Six Nations, an incident occurred involving the vehicle carrying the championship trophy," the Six Nations organisers said.

"Thankfully no passengers were injured, however the trophy sustained fire damage, and following an assessment by the official trophy manufacturer, unfortunately it cannot be restored to its full presentation standard.

"In keeping with these presentation standards, respect for the significance of winning the Six Nations -- one of sport's most prestigious titles -- and to preserve the integrity of the Trophy and its heritage, it will be retired from ceremonial use.

"A new trophy will be commissioned in the same design as the original, with materials from the original being incorporated into the new trophy, ensuring its history is respectfully transferred to the new creation."