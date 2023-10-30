Open Extended Reactions

NFL Week 9 will kick off Thursday night with the Tennessee Titans paying a visit to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Sunday morning football is back with the Kansas City Chiefs playing host to the Miami Dolphins at Frankfurt Stadium in Germany. Sunday night's game features two more of the AFC's top teams as the Cincinnati Bengals are home to the Buffalo Bills. Monday Night Football will be back at MetLife Stadium for the New York Jets and the Los Angeles Chargers in the final matchup of the week.

Football Power Index (FPI) by ESPN Sports Analytics Group.

Tennessee Titans @ Pittsburgh Steelers -3

Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh

Thursday 8:15 p.m. ET

Money Line: Tennessee Titans (+125) ; Pittsburgh Steelers (-145)

Total: 36.5 (14th highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Steelers by 0.1 (50.3% to win outright)

Miami Dolphins @ Kansas City Chiefs -2.5

Frankfurt Stadium, Frankfurt, Germany

Sunday 9:30 a.m. ET

Money Line: Miami Dolphins (+125) ; Kansas City Chiefs (-145)

Total: 50.5 (Highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Chiefs by 0.3 (51% to win outright)

Minnesota Vikings @ Atlanta Falcons -4.5

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Money Line: Minnesota Vikings (+190) ; Atlanta Falcons (-225)

Total: 37.5 (13th highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Vikings by 0.4 (51.1% to win outright)

Arizona Cardinals @ Cleveland Browns -7

Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Money Line: Arizona Cardinals (+260) ; Cleveland Browns (-320)

Total: 38.5 (11th highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Browns by 9.8 (76.7% to win outright)

Los Angeles Rams @ Green Bay Packers -3

Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Money Line: Los Angeles Rams (+140) ; Green Bay Packers (-165)

Total: 39.5 (ninth highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Rams by 2.9 (58.6% to win outright)

Washington Commanders @ New England Patriots -3

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Money Line: Washington Commanders (+140) ; New England Patriots (-165)

Total: 40.5 (eighth highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Patriots by 2.1 (56.3% to win outright)

Chicago Bears @ New Orleans Saints -7

Caesars Superdome, New Orleans

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Money Line: Chicago Bears (+270) ; New Orleans Saints (-340)

Total: 41.5 (sixth highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Saints by 5 (64.4% to win outright)

Seattle Seahawks @ Baltimore Ravens -5.5

M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Money Line: Seattle Seahawks (+200) ; Baltimore Ravens (-240)

Total: 43.5 (fifth highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Ravens by 7 (69.7% to win outright)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Houston Texans -3

NRG Stadium, Houston

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Money Line: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+125) ; Houston Texans (-145)

Total: 39.5 (ninth highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Texans by 0.2 (50.7% to win outright)

Indianapolis Colts -3 @ Carolina Panthers

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET

Money Line: Indianapolis Colts (-150) ; Carolina Panthers (+130)

Total: 44.5 (fourth highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Colts by 3.3 (59.6% to win outright)

New York Giants @ Las Vegas Raiders -3

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET

Money Line: New York Giants (+140) ; Las Vegas Raiders (-165)

Total: 38.5 (11th highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Raiders by 4.3 (62.5% to win outright)

Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles -3

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET

Money Line: Dallas Cowboys (+135) ; Philadelphia Eagles (-155)

Total: 46.5 (third highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Eagles by 0 (50.1% to win outright)

Buffalo Bills @ Cincinnati Bengals -3

Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati

Sunday 8:20 p.m. ET

Money Line: Buffalo Bills (+135) ; Cincinnati Bengals (-155)

Total: 48.5 (2nd highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Bills by 5.9 (66.9% to win outright)

Los Angeles Chargers -3 @ New York Jets

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Monday 8:15 p.m. ET