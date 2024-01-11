Emotional Millman retires after AO qualifying exit

Alex De Minaur and Carlos Alcaraz delivered a thrilling match point in their charity match in Melbourne. (0:52)

John Millman has choked back tears thanking his loyal fans after the self-confessed tennis "battler" played the final match of his storied 18-year professional career.

The one-time US Open quarter-finalist and fan favourite lost 6-4 6-3 to Slovakia's Alex Molcan in the second round of Australian Open qualifying on Thursday.

The defeat denied the 34-year-old a chance to bow out on one of Melbourne Park's show courts during the Open proper - but Millman was typically OK with finishing up on humble court No.3.

"I won my first best-of-five match on this court against Gilles Muller. That one always sticks with me," he said when asked about his favourite Open memory after debuting back in 2009.

"Just any time the crowd lifted me, which happened a lot, I needed that help.

"I was never the biggest guy or the biggest hitter. I needed every bit of energy and they came in their droves always, even in qualifying.

"It might not seem like much to bow out in qualifying, but it means a lot."

John Millman of Australia retired from singles after he failed to qualify for the Australian Open Kelly Defina/Getty Images

He may never have been a heavyweight, but Millman still overcame all manner of injuries to forge a special place in the Australian tennis history books with a career-defining fourth-round victory over Roger Federer at the 2018 US Open in New York.

He was the first Australian to topple the Swiss great at a grand slam since Pat Rafter at Roland Garros in 1999, when Federer was still a teenager.

Millman went tantalisingly close to repeating the feat at the 2020 Australian Open, losing in five sets after leading Federer 8-4 in the deciding super-tiebreaker.

"I would have loved to reverse it and actually beaten him here at the Australian Open when I lost in five," he said.

"But there's been plenty of highs. That's probably not the highlight of my career.

"Any time I could dress up in the green and gold in the Davis Cup in particular and Olympic Games, those are the moments that I really enjoyed, and they're the ones that will probably stick with me."

In his first of two Olympic appearances, in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, Millman became the first player in Games history to win a singles match 6-0 6-0, against Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis.

He reached a career-high No.33 in the world in October 2018, won his lone ATP singles title in Kazakhstan in 2020 and played five Davis Cup ties for Australia.

In addition to his stirring run at Flushing Meadows five years ago, where it took Novak Djokovic to stop him, Millman twice made the third round at Melbourne Park and Wimbledon.