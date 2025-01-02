Open Extended Reactions

BRISBANE, Australia -- Novak Djokovic's bid for a 100th ATP Tour title gained momentum Thursday as the Serb thumped fellow veteran Gael Monfils 6-3, 6-3 to reach the Brisbane International quarterfinals.

The 37-year-old Djokovic, who is looking to join Roger Federer (103) and Jimmy Connors (109) as players who have reached the milestone, breezed through the first set on the back of a solitary break in the fourth game.

Djokovic never looked back from there as he powered through the second set to extend his win-loss record against the French player to 20-0, nearly two decades after their first encounter in the opening round of the 2005 US Open.

"We've been playing for many years," said Djokovic, who will be gunning for an 11th Australian Open title when the season's first Grand Slam begins later this month.

"I've known Gael since I was 15. We played quite a bit at juniors and on Tour and have had a good score against him, but we have had some incredible battles. He's one of the best, if not the best, athlete in our sport over the years."

Djokovic next takes on big-serving American Reilly Opelka as he steps up his preparations for a 25th Grand Slam title at the Jan. 12-26 Australian Open.

Opelka got past Matteo Arnaldi 7-6 (9), 7-6 (4), while Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, another player who can blow away his opponents with booming serves, upset fourth seed Frances Tiafoe 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Czech 19-year-old Jakub Mensik earlier mowed down Serbian lucky loser Dusan Lajovic 6-3, 6-2.

In the women's event, reigning US Open and Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka endured a stern test in the opening set against Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva before winning 7-6 (2), 6-4.

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur, who overcame a shoulder injury that ended her 2024 season early, dug deep to beat Armenia's Elina Avanesyan 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 and reach her first tour quarterfinal since the Berlin Open in June.

It was the end of the road for third seed Daria Kasatkina, who fell to a 1-6, 6-2, 7-5 defeat against fellow Russian Polina Kudermetova, while their compatriot Mirra Andreeva eased past Linda Noskova 6-3, 6-0.

Double Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka also crashed out after the Belarusian was beaten 6-4, 6-4 by Czech Marie Bouzkova.