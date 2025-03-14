Open Extended Reactions

UFL players filed a complaint Friday with the National Labor Relations Board, accusing the league of unfair labor practices amid the sides' stalled negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement.

In a statement, the United Football Players Association (UFPA) said it continues "to advocate for a fair contract to be signed before the season opener on March 28."

The UFL says it has negotiated in "good faith" during talks with the players' association.

"Throughout the negotiations with the players association, we have acted in good faith to finalize a Collective Bargaining Agreement that is beneficial to both parties, and we will continue to do so until a deal is reached," the league said in a statement in response to the complaint.

The UFPA alleged 10 counts of unlawful conduct, including:

Threatening to cut players because of their participation in protected union activities

Cutting Quinten Dormady in response to his participation in protected union activities

Creating new rules regarding player discipline to discourage players from participating in protected union activities

Creating rules regarding player discipline that have a reasonable tendency to chill players from exercising their rights

Denying the union access to league facilities

Threatening to remove union representatives from areas to which the union has lawful access rights

Engaging in surveillance of player participation in protected union activities

Creating the impression of surveillance with respect to player participation in protected union activities

Threatening to discipline players because of their participation in protected union activities

Failing and refusing to provide information requested by the union that is relevant and necessary to collective bargaining

Some players felt threatened during the first week of training camp when coaches informed them that they could be released if they followed through on discussions to boycott the league's media days, ESPN reported. The league later clarified there would be discipline but no job loss if it occurred, and all requested players made appearances.

Dormady was released a day later, however, and he told ESPN this week that he believed his leadership role in the union was "a driving factor." In response, the league said in part that "any player transactions are purely the result of football decisions at the team level and have nothing to do with collective bargaining negotiations."

According to its statute, the NLRB can't assess penalties but can seek remedies that include reinstatement, backpay for discharged workers, and postings of a notice that employers promise not to violate the law.