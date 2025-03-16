As it happened: McLaren impress as Lando Norris wins thrilling season-opening Australian GP

Catch up on the season-opening Australian Grand Prix as it happened, and read the full report from Nate Saunders in Melbourne.

Race start was delayed by 15 minutes as Isack Hadjar of Racing Bulls crashed on a wet track during the formation lap of his first F1 grand prix

Carlos Sainz and Jack Doohan also crashed out once the race was underway on the first lap, triggering the first safety car

As Lando Norris led from pole, Fernando Alonso slid into the wall on Lap 34, with the safety car out again

Max Verstappen claims the race lead as Norris and Oscar Piastri go off into the gravel. Both drivers recover, but Piastri comes back in P14

A third safety car goes out as Liam Lawson, Gabriele Bortoleto crash and Norris regains the lead from a swift tyre change back to inters as the rain returns