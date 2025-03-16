        <
          As it happened: McLaren impress as Lando Norris wins thrilling season-opening Australian GP

          Lando Norris triumphant in chaotic Australian Grand Prix (1:02)

          Take a look back at what happened during the first race of the 2025 season in Melbourne. (1:02)

          Mar 16, 2025, 03:28 AM

          Catch up on the season-opening Australian Grand Prix as it happened, and read the full report from Nate Saunders in Melbourne.

          Key points:

          • Race start was delayed by 15 minutes as Isack Hadjar of Racing Bulls crashed on a wet track during the formation lap of his first F1 grand prix

          • Carlos Sainz and Jack Doohan also crashed out once the race was underway on the first lap, triggering the first safety car

          • As Lando Norris led from pole, Fernando Alonso slid into the wall on Lap 34, with the safety car out again

          • Max Verstappen claims the race lead as Norris and Oscar Piastri go off into the gravel. Both drivers recover, but Piastri comes back in P14

          • A third safety car goes out as Liam Lawson, Gabriele Bortoleto crash and Norris regains the lead from a swift tyre change back to inters as the rain returns

          • Norris holds off Verstappen to win, with Russell rounding off the podium.