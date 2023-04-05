SEC Now's Steffi Sorensen and Alyssa Lang discuss how Aliyah Boston will impact the WNBA with her strong basketball IQ as she declares for the draft. (0:57)

The 2022-23 women's college basketball season ended with a national champion from the SEC -- just not the one everyone expected. The LSU Tigers won the title for the first time, while the overall No. 1 seed South Carolina Gamecocks were upset at the women's Final Four by the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Gamecocks didn't get the storybook ending for their senior class, but those players now look to Monday's WNBA draft (7 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN App) to see where they will continue their basketball careers. South Carolina's Aliyah Boston remains the projected No. 1 pick, where she has been since ESPN's first mock draft in November. And she might have a few South Carolina teammates in the first round with her.

The COVID-19 waiver from the 2020-21 season -- which will still be in effect for next year's senior class, too -- has had a big impact on this draft as several players -- including standout post players such as Elizabeth Kitley, who led the Virginia Tech Hokies to the Final Four, and the Indiana Hoosiers' Mackenzie Holmes -- have opted to stay in college for a fifth season.

On Thursday, the WNBA will announce its final list of players who have declared for the draft. We'll update our projections then as well, but for now, here is our latest look at the first round of the draft.

First round

South Carolina Gamecocks | F | 6-foot-5 | senior

It was a tough finish for Boston, with her only loss in her last season at South Carolina coming in Friday's national semifinals. Early foul trouble marred the game for Boston, too. But it will be time to turn the page quickly. And after such a big disappointment, it's for the best. Coach Dawn Staley has said Boston is exactly what Indiana needs from a playing and a leadership perspective even though she is so young.

Maryland Terrapins | G | 6-foot-3 | senior

Miller led the Terps to the Elite Eight, where they lost to Boston's Gamecocks. But throughout the NCAA tournament, Miller showed skills that will translate well to the WNBA. She is a big guard who moves really well and has a lightning-quick first step. Miller had 24 points against South Carolina in the regional final, and she averaged 19.8 points in the NCAA tournament. She can bring instant offense and a lot of potential defensively for the Lynx.

Tennessee Lady Vols | G | 6-foot-2 | senior

Horston's size and energy should make her a good fit for a Wings team expected to put a premium on defense under new coach Latricia Trammell. Horston had 17 points in the Lady Vols' Sweet 16 loss to Virginia Tech, a game that showed some of her big strengths but also things she needs to work on at the next level.

Iowa State Cyclones | C | 6-foot-6 | senior

On one hand, the Mystics already have a good young center in 6-5 Shakira Austin, the No. 3 pick last season. But Soares is such an intriguing player that the Mystics might opt to take her even though she will be out this season after suffering an ACL injury in early January. After playing four years in NAIA, Soares showed a lot of potential in her brief time with Iowa State.

5. Dallas Wings: Maddy Siegrist

Villanova Wildcats | F | 6-foot-2 | senior

Siegrist's Villanova squad lost in the Sweet 16 to Miami, a defeat that ended a great senior season for her. She led Division I in scoring with 29.2 PPG and scored a school-record 2,896 points, plus she had 1,102 rebounds. She adds another strong scoring threat for the Wings, one with a lot of offensive versatility.

Stanford Cardinal | G | 6-foot-1 | senior

Jones can score, pass and rebound, and at her best for the Cardinal could take over games. That's the player the Dream hope she can be. Stanford was upset in the second round of the NCAA tournament, so it wasn't a great college ending for Jones. But she won an NCAA championship as a sophomore, and as a pro she might find more time to work on becoming a reliable 3-point shooter.

7. Indiana Fever: Brea Beal

South Carolina Gamecocks | G | 6-foot-1 | senior

Fever general manager Lin Dunn has seemed high on Beal's defensive ability and potential to develop into a solid offensive player. As with Boston, Beal's college career didn't end the way she had hoped, with that loss to Iowa in the Final Four, but it could be motivation for both as pro teammates.

8. Atlanta Dream: Laeticia Amihere

South Carolina Gamecocks | F | 6-foot-4 | senior

Amihere is one of those players who might come into her own in the pro game, in part because she has such versatility at her size. She can guard players on the perimeter and inside, and we might see more offense from her at the next level. She was someone who could fill any gap for a deep Gamecocks team, and that potential might develop in a pro setting.

Indiana Hoosiers | G | 6-foot-0 | senior

Berger is a good playmaker and scorer, even though she isn't known for her 3-point shot. She became the heart of Indiana's team during her five seasons, and she can bring that to a Storm squad that has lost much of its identity with the departure of Breanna Stewart in free agency and the retirement of Sue Bird. The Hoosiers have been a good defensive team behind Berger, one of the physically strongest guards in the draft.