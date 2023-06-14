Brittney Griner hobbles back up the court after making a tidy bucket for the Phoenix Mercury. (0:20)

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner missed the second half of Tuesday's 83-69 home loss to the Seattle Storm because of what the team said was a hip injury.

Griner played nine minutes in the first half and had two points on 1-of-5 shooting with two rebounds. She has played in every game this season for Phoenix after missing last season when she was detained in Russia.

Griner was coming off a season-high 29 points in the Mercury's win against the Indiana Fever on Sunday. She entered Tuesday's game at Footprint Center in Phoenix averaging 22.7 points and 7.1 rebounds and shooting 64.8% from the field.