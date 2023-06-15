        <
          Brittney Griner (hip) doubtful for Mercury's game at Mystics

          • M.A. Voepel, ESPN.comJun 15, 2023, 10:32 PM
              M.A. Voepel covers the WNBA, women's college basketball, and other college sports for espnW. Voepel began covering women's basketball in 1984, and has been with ESPN since 1996.
          Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner is listed as doubtful because of a hip injury for Friday's road game against the Washington Mystics.

          Griner missed the second half of Tuesday's 83-69 loss to the Seattle Storm because of the injury.

          Griner played nine minutes in the first half and had two points on 1-of-5 shooting with two rebounds. She has played in every game this season for Phoenix after missing last season when she was detained in Russia. Griner, the No. 1 pick in 2013, is in her 10th season in the WNBA.

          Griner had a season-high 29 points in the Mercury's 85-82 win against the Indiana Fever on Sunday and entered Tuesday's game at Footprint Center in Phoenix averaging 22.7 points and 7.1 rebounds.

          The Mercury (2-6) will play at the New York Liberty on Sunday.