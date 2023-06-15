Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner is listed as doubtful because of a hip injury for Friday's road game against the Washington Mystics.

Griner missed the second half of Tuesday's 83-69 loss to the Seattle Storm because of the injury.

Griner played nine minutes in the first half and had two points on 1-of-5 shooting with two rebounds. She has played in every game this season for Phoenix after missing last season when she was detained in Russia. Griner, the No. 1 pick in 2013, is in her 10th season in the WNBA.

Griner had a season-high 29 points in the Mercury's 85-82 win against the Indiana Fever on Sunday and entered Tuesday's game at Footprint Center in Phoenix averaging 22.7 points and 7.1 rebounds.

The Mercury (2-6) will play at the New York Liberty on Sunday.