Ogunbowale gets ejected from the bench, signs autographs on her way out (0:49)

Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale was ejected late in Tuesday night's 85-73 victory over the visiting Atlanta Dream, a game that saw 10 technical fouls called -- the most ever in a WNBA regular-season contest, according to Elias Sports Bureau research.

"I definitely have never seen anything like it," Dallas coach Latricia Trammell said.

Five of the technicals were defensive 3-second calls, four of those by the Dream. One technical was for delay of game on the Wings and then there were four individual technicals, all against Dallas. The last came with 1:42 remaining in the game. One was on Trammel and one on Ogunbowale, who was subsequently ejected.

Ogunbowale left the College Park Center court in Arlington, Texas, gesturing for applause from Wings fans, who cheered loudly. She stopped to sign an autograph on her way off the court.

Most Technical Fouls In WNBA Regular-Season Game Techs Matchup Date 10 ATL at DAL 6/20/2023 9 NY at ATL 7/19/2018 8 LA at MIN 6/12/2021 -- Elias Sports Bureau

"I don't know how much I can even say," said Ogunbowale, who scored 21 points. "I just feel like all around, from top to bottom, coaches, refs, I don't know, everybody just needs to be able to control their emotions. Everybody's going to be emotional in the game."

Trammell said she didn't know what was said to earn the technicals.

"I've heard about 10 different things. But I'm not exactly sure," Trammell said. "We'll turn some clips in [to the league], that's usually how we do it. [Dallas president and CEO] Greg [Bibb] will get some clarity on certain parts of the game. We've just got to continue to keep our composure no matter what call is made and just continue to move forward."

Overall, it was a good night for Dallas (6-6), which saw the return of center Teaira McCowan, who had been competing overseas in EuroBasket and had not played in the WNBA since May 20. She started and finished with 9 points and 11 rebounds.

The Wings ended their three-game losing streak and Atlanta's three-game winning streak.