Washington Mystics center Shakira Austin has been diagnosed with a left hip strain and will miss at least the next three weeks, the team announced Tuesday.

Austin will be reevaluated after three weeks "to better determine her return to play timeline," the team announced.

She had to be carried off the court after injuring her hip early in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 89-88 overtime loss to the New York Liberty.

Austin tipped a pass near midcourt and went down in front of the Liberty bench. She was down on the court for a few minutes before she was carried to the locker room by a trainer and teammate Natasha Cloud.

Austin had 6 points and 5 rebounds in 22 minutes before exiting Sunday's game. She is averaging 11.4 points and 7.8 rebounds in 13 games this season and is shooting 50.8% from the field.