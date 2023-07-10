Brittney Griner rises up to throw down a one-handed dunk for the Mercury vs. the Sparks. (0:26)

The WNBA's Phoenix Mercury are hiring Golden State Warriors executive Nick U'Ren as general manager, sources told ESPN on Monday.

U'Ren, the Warriors' Executive Director of Basketball Operations, has spent the past decade steadily rising in responsibilities and rank with Golden State.

U'Ren will replace Jim Pitman as the Mercury's GM, who is retiring at season's end after a decade on the job. Pitman will remain as CFO of the Suns and Mercury -- with U'Ren beginning his GM duties after the Mercury's season ends, sources said.

U'Ren, who'll report to Phoenix Suns CEO Josh Bartelstein, comes as Suns/Mercury owner Mat Ishbia continues sweeping new investments and personnel in both organizations. After a sluggish start to the season, Phoenix dismissed former coach Vanessa Nygaard and promoted assistant Vikki Blue to interim coach. The Mercury are 4-14 now.

U'Ren is a Phoenix native who spent his first five years in professional basketball ascending to a position of head video coordinator with the Suns. Once arriving in Golden State, U'Ren worked closely with coach Steve Kerr as special assistant to the head coach/director of coaching operations.

U'Ren transitioned into a front office role working with two-time Executive of the Year Bob Myers and current Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr., during the franchise's run of four NBA championships.