Sabrina Ionescu gathers the rock and knocks down the three from the wing for the Liberty. (0:30)

LAS VEGAS -- Four 2023 WNBA All-Stars will be among six competitors at the 3-point contest Friday as part of All-Star weekend, the league announced Thursday.

All-Star starters Jackie Young of the Las Vegas Aces and Arike Ogunbowale of the Dallas Wings, plus reserves Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty and Kelsey Mitchell of the Indiana Fever, will take part in the contest, which airs along with the WNBA Skills Challenge at 4 p.m. ET (ESPN).

The 3-point contest and skills challenge will be held at Michelob Ultra Arena, home of the Aces, as will Saturday's All-Star Game (ABC, 8:30 p.m. ET).

The other 3-point contestants are DiJonai Carrington of the Connecticut Sun and Sami Whitcomb of the Seattle Storm.

Carrington, Ionescu and Young are first-time participants in the contest. Young currently leads the WNBA in 3-point percentage (50 of 103, 48.5%), and Ionescu is second in the league in 3-pointers made with 54. All-Star starter Jewell Loyd leads the league in 3-pointers made (66) but has been dealing with a foot injury that kept her out of Wednesday's game at Atlanta.

The competition is two rounds, with the top three finishers from the first round advancing. Competitors have 70 seconds and 27 balls to accumulate points. Four racks contain four regular balls worth one point and one "money ball" worth two points. One rack is all money balls. In the event of ties, there will be a 30-second tiebreaker.