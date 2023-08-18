Sabrina Ionescu beats the shot clock with one 3-pointer then hits one from way downtown to pad the Liberty's lead. (0:37)

LAS VEGAS -- New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu wrote on social media Thursday that her shoes, which had custom-made insoles, were taken from Michelob Ultra Arena.

Ionescu and the Liberty beat the Las Vegas Aces for the Commissioner's Cup championship Tuesday night at the arena, had Wednesday off and then had shootaround there Thursday morning before an evening game against the Aces.

About half an hour after shootaround ended, Ionescu wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that her shoes had been taken from the arena. She did not specify when they were taken or where she had last seen them.

"Never thought I would get my shoes stolen from an opposing arena... Please just bring me my insoles back. RIP to my Sabrina 1s," she wrote.

"We are aware of this situation and are working with Metro Police to investigate," said Brian Ahern, executive director of communications for MGM Resorts International, which owns Mandalay Bay Resort and includes the arena.

A spokesman for the Liberty said he had no information to share about the situation. Liberty general manager Jonathan Kolb did not respond to a request seeking more information.

Liberty coach Sandy Brondello said just before Thursday's game that the insoles were the biggest issue.

"I haven't heard anything, I know the arena is investigating that now," Brondello said about the missing shoes. "And it's unfortunate. As an athlete, it's not about the shoes, per se, it's about the insoles. That's the thing, going into a game not wearing your insoles. But I'm sure it will be taken care of. Our focus now is just on the game.

"She's got some [other] shoes here. They travel with enough shoes. It was just about the insoles. Hopefully, they can be found. Keep the shoes, but give the insoles back. She can get plenty of shoes. But we're on the road, so it's not like we can just get some insoles."

The Nike Sabrina 1 model is the 12th signature sneaker in WNBA history. The shoes honor the former Oregon Ducks All-American, who was the No. 1 draft pick by New York in 2020.