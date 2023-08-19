Washington Mystics standouts Elena Delle Donne and Ariel Atkins returned to action Friday for the first time since early July. And even though they played limited minutes, just their presence on the court was uplifting for the Mystics, who ended a nine-game road losing streak with a 83-79 victory at the Indiana Fever.

"We're happy as hell to just have them back," said guard Brittney Sykes, who scored 30 points for the second consecutive game to lead Washington. "It's still a journey, it's still a process with them getting back. They can't just go out and play 40 minutes."

Delle Donne, a two-time WNBA MVP, had last played on July 9, and Atkins on July 11; both were out with ankle sprains. Both key members of Washington's 2019 WNBA championship team, Delle Donne played 11 minutes Friday and Akins 14; each scored six points.

Delle Donne did not play in the second half after experiencing some tightness when she was warming up after halftime. Mystics coach Eric Thibault said the team opted to be cautious.

"We'll see where everybody is when we get back," said Thibault, whose team now has four games in a row at home, starting Sunday. "It was a mixed bag, which is kind of to be expected after a long layoff. It's hard to get a rhythm for the game when you're in for a couple of minutes, out for a few minutes, then back in. I think it will get easier for each of them."

The Mystics had not won on the road since June 22 at Chicago. But the team's spirits were high from the tip Friday in Indianapolis with Delle Donne and Atkins back.

"Even little things like just seeing them in our huddle before running out to the court. Seeing them in our layup lines," said Washington guard Natasha Cloud, who had 16 points. "Having our full team ... we are a family, so when you're missing your sisters, that makes it hard. You try to hold it down in the meantime."

The Mystics, 15-16, are solidly in playoff position despite their injury situation, which also has included center Shakira Austin and guard Kristi Toliver. Austin (hip sprain) was playing her second game back Friday after returning on Sunday; she had last played before then on June 25. Austin had six points and five rebounds in 15 minutes Friday.

"I feel pretty solid," said Austin, the No. 3 pick in the 2022 draft. "Better than last game."

Toliver (plantar fasciitis) has not returned, last playing June 16.