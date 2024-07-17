Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Mat Ishbia joins "The Pat McAfee Show" to discuss what he's looking forward to from the upcoming WNBA All-Star Weekend in Phoenix. (1:35)

Open Extended Reactions

Basketball icon Cheryl Miller will coach the WNBA All-Stars when they face the United States women's national team during the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game in Phoenix.

The national team, which begins its quest for an eighth consecutive Olympic gold medal later this month, will be led by Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve.

Miller, the first head coach of the Mercury, will be joined on the sideline by former Phoenix star Adrian Williams. Reeve's national team staff is rounded out by Duke coach Kara Lawson, Texas A&M coach Joni Taylor and Washington Mystics GM Mike Thibault.

Miller was a legend at USC, where she was a three-time Naismith Player of the Year and guided the Trojans to the national championship in 1983 and 1984. In addition to her coaching career at the collegiate level and in the WNBA (1997-2000), she won a gold medal with the U.S. national team at the 1984 Olympics.

The 2024 WNBA All-Star Game will tip Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.