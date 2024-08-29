Open Extended Reactions

Indiana's Caitlin Clark broke the WNBA rookie record for 3-pointers in a season, and teammate Kelsey Mitchell became the first Fever player to score 20-plus points five games in a row. It added up to an 84-80 victory over Connecticut on Wednesday night in Indianapolis that ended the Fever's 11-game losing streak to the Sun.

The Fever moved to 15-16 after starting the season 1-8. Their 12-6 record since June 10 is the third-best mark in the WNBA over that stretch, trailing only New York and Minnesota.

Indiana is closing in on getting its first playoff berth since 2016, when it finished 17-17. The WNBA moved to a 40-game season last year.

The Sun fell to 22-8 after losing to Indiana for the first time since July 3, 2021.

"The maturity and the toughness that my players showed tonight was just incredible," Fever coach Christie Sides said. "We're watching them grow up, from where we started to where we are now. Connecticut is an incredible team. I'm so proud of these players."

Mitchell, the No. 2 draft pick in 2018, had 23 points. She's scored 128 in her past five games, as Indiana has gone 4-1.

Clark had 19 points, 5 assists and 5 rebounds to become the first WNBA player to have six consecutive 15-5-5 games. It was her 10th game in a row with at least 15 points and 5 assists, tying Phoenix's Diana Taurasi (in 2010) for the longest such streak in league history.

Clark's three 3-pointers gave her 88 on the season in 31 games. Atlanta's Rhyne Howard, the No. 1 overall pick and Rookie of the Year in 2022, previously held the record of 85, collecting them in 34 games.

Clark previously set the WNBA rookie season assist record. At Iowa, she made 548 3-pointers on the way to 3,951 points, both NCAA Division I records.

"I just think it speaks to the way we play offense," Clark said of her 3-point success continuing with the Fever. "Just fast, uptempo. I feel like I'm definitely capable of shooting it a little bit better."

Clark missed her last 3 attempt Wednesday on a shot that almost went through the basket before spinning out. She said she was disappointed in that one but in general has been pleased with her shot selection.

"I felt like it was in," Clark said with a grin. "That upset me a little bit. But I feel like I'm taking good shots, and that's the most important thing for this team."

Clark's on-court connection with fellow guard Mitchell has been particularly strong since WNBA play resumed after the Olympic break. The Fever's franchise superstar is Hall of Famer Tamika Catchings, who was the 2011 WNBA MVP and led Indiana to the 2012 league title. But Mitchell's streak of five 20-point games is something even Catchings didn't do.

"That's really, really hard to do in this league," Clark said of Mitchell. "In my eyes, she's one of the most underrated players. Every night for her is very consistent. She shows up, she performs ... she's always somebody I can count on, and it's been a lot of fun to build our chemistry over the course of this season."