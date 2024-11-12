To say the 2020 women's basketball high school recruiting class was loaded would be an understatement.
Of the top five players in the espnW 100 class of 2020, four were first-round picks in the 2024 WNBA draft and recently finished their rookie seasons as pros. The fifth is Paige Bueckers, the favorite to be picked No. 1 overall in the 2025 draft.
All five players blazed their own trails. But a tandem of players from that incredible top five certainly could have happened, if old photos are to be believed.
The UConn Huskies, the landing spot of top-ranked Bueckers, never pursued Caitlin Clark, the second-ranked guard in the class. But Angel Reese? A different story. On Monday, an old photo of Reese -- UConn sweatshirt and all -- with Huskies coach Geno Auriemma surfaced on X.
Reese, who started her college career with the Maryland Terrapins before transferring to the LSU Tigers where she won a national title in 2023, was quick to respond to the photo's emergence on social media.
let's put this picture back WHEREVER yall found it 😭😭🤣🤦🏽♀️ https://t.co/Ej3HQJPuKH— Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) November 11, 2024
Reese averaged 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds during her rookie season with the Chicago Sky this year.