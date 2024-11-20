Chiney Ogwumike looks back at Caitlin Clark's record-breaking season that led her to becoming the WNBA Rookie of the Year. (1:55)

Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark will not play in the new 3-on-3 league Unrivaled in its inaugural season, a source with knowledge of the situation told ESPN on Wednesday.

Unrivaled announced the players who will be on its six teams Wednesday, but there are still two wild-card spots to be filled to complete the 36 players who make up the league.

All Unrivaled's games will be played in Miami, beginning Jan. 17.

Clark was the WNBA Rookie of the Year this past season after being the No. 1 pick out of Iowa, where she set the NCAA Division I career scoring record for women's and men's basketball.

Clark will still be busy with events in the WNBA's offseason. Last week, she took part in a pro-am for The Annika LPGA tournament. It was announced Tuesday that she will be the guest speaker for a women's sports awards luncheon in Kansas City, Missouri, on Feb. 4 at T-Mobile Center. It is one of the largest events in the country celebrating National Girls and Women in Sports Day.

Clark averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and a league-best 8.4 assists this past season for the Fever, who finished 20-20 and advanced to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.