Las Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum has elected not to participate in Unrivaled, delivering a blow to the new 3-on-3 women's league set to debut Jan. 17.

"I've decided to not take part in the inaugural season of Unrivaled in order to take some more time for myself this offseason," Plum posted in an Instagram story Wednesday. "I appreciate the league understanding and being so accommodating. I wish the league and all of the players nothing but the best and I'm excited to watch!"

Plum had been named to the roster of the Laces, one of the league's six teams. Other Laces players expected to take the court for coach Andrew Wade are Kayla McBride (Lynx), Alyssa Thomas (Sun), Courtney Williams (Lynx), Kate Martin (Aces) and Stefanie Dolson (Mystics).

Plum's decision leaves the league three players short of filling out six full rosters. Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark declined an invitation to participate after she was offered a reported seven-figure salary.

Unrivaled's season runs until March, with the next WNBA season set to begin in early May.

Plum, 30, played in 44 WNBA games this season, counting playoffs, and was a member of Team USA, which won a gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

In 38 regular-season games last season, Plum averaged 17.8 points with 4.2 assists while earning her third consecutive All-Star selection. In seven career seasons, she has averaged 14.3 points with 4.0 assists in 235 games.

In addition to Unrivaled cofounders Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart, reigning rebounding leader Angel Reese, second-leading scorer Arike Ogunbowale and several other WNBA All-Stars are set to play, including Aliyah Boston, Jewell Loyd, Dearica Hamby, Kahleah Copper and Brittney Griner.

Games will be played in Miami. The total salary pool for the 36 players is more than $8 million, with players receiving equity in the league.

The Associated Press and Field Level Media contributed to this report.