The 2025 WNBA draft is in the books, and starting next month we'll find out how those players adapt to the league. But it's not too early to examine next season's college senior class to see who might be in the mix for being selected in the first round of the 2026 draft.

In the past four drafts, the No. 1 pick seemed certain throughout the women's college basketball season: guard Rhyne Howard (2022), forward/center Aliyah Boston (2023), guard Caitlin Clark (2024) and guard Paige Bueckers (2025). The Atlanta Dream's Howard and the Indiana Fever's Boston and Clark were all selected as WNBA rookie of the year, an honor Bueckers is favored to win this season.

For 2026, a center is projected to go No. 1. But some top-notch guards will be in the mix, too. For this list, we're ranking only players who will be designated as seniors/grad students in the 2025-26 college season. The draft, as always, could include overseas players and draft-eligible juniors.

The WNBA, which grows to 13 teams this season with the expansion Golden State Valkyries, will expand to 15 teams in 2026 as Toronto and Portland join the league. Here is a look at the top 15 senior college prospects.

UCLA Bruins | C | 6-7

2024-25 stats: 20.2 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 2.9 BPG, 64.8% FG

Betts' junior season was a breakthrough for her and the Bruins, who went to the Final Four for the first time in the NCAA era and won the Big Ten tournament title in their first year in that league. Betts' offensive and defensive skills as a true center will be valued in the WNBA.

UConn Huskies | SG | 5-11

2024-25 stats: 13.6 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 1.8 APG, 43.6% 3FG

Fudd was the Final Four Most Outstanding Player after totaling 43 points on 55.2% shooting in UConn's victories over UCLA and South Carolina to win the NCAA title in Tampa. Injuries are the only thing that have held back Fudd, but she's coming off a healthy season.

TCU Horned Frogs | PG | 5-10

2024-25 stats: 15.4 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 5.8 APG, 40.6% 3FG

Miles started every game in 2024-25 for Notre Dame, her final season in South Bend. After losing to TCU in the Sweet 16, Miles transferred to join the Horned Frogs. Her elite passing and shooting are at pro level. She will look to improve defensively in her last year in college.

South Carolina Gamecocks | SG | 5-8

2024-25 stats: 25.2 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 4.6 APG

Latson led Division I in scoring average in her last season at Florida State. Next season, she will finish her college career at South Carolina, which has been one of the country's deepest teams the past few seasons, and we'll see how that impacts her statistics. Latson can create offense out of nothing, but WNBA teams will want to see more 3-point success. She had 37 treys last season and 102 over three years, shooting 32.6% from behind the arc for her career.

LSU Tigers | SG | 5-10

2024-25 stats: 18.6 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 2.5 APG

Johnson was the Tigers' second-leading scorer with a career-best average as a junior. Her 3-point shooting percentage (38.3), made 3-pointers (49) and free throw percentage (81.0) also were career highs, and she was first-team All-SEC.

Duke Blue Devils | SG | 6-0

2024-25 stats: 12.4 PPG, 2.4 RPG, 2.1 APG, 37.2% 3FG

Duke made South Carolina sweat out an Elite Eight victory thanks largely to the Blue Devils' defense. Jackson plays that defense at a high level and still made 87 3-pointers this past season, which ranked third in the ACC. That should stand out to WNBA scouts. Jackson will look to improve her 2-point shooting percentage, which is also 37.2.

Ole Miss Rebels | SF | 6-0

2024-25 stats: 16.5 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 2.1 APG, 37.4% 3FG

McMahon's scoring average, 3-point percentage and made 3-pointers (34) were career bests in her third season at Ohio State, which ended with an upset loss at home to Tennessee in the second round of the NCAA tournament. Now McMahon will play her final year with the Rebels. More 3-pointers and a better free throw percentage (64.7 for her career) are things to work on.

TBA | C | 6-4

2024-25 stats: 19.2 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 2.4 APG, 2.3 BPG

Williams has been under the radar for three seasons with the Wisconsin Badgers, who haven't had a winning record since 2011. Her profile should change dramatically if she transfers to one of the country's top programs as expected. Williams was the Big Ten's defensive player of the year in 2024 and named to the All-Big Ten first team the past two seasons.

TBA | SG | 5-11

2024-25 stats: 19.3 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 3.0 APG

Kneepkens made 94 3-pointers this past season at Utah and is one of the most sought-after pure shooters in the transfer portal. She shot 50.4%. from 2-point range this season, as well as nearly 45% from behind the arc. She made the All-Big 12 first team in Utah's first season in the league.

South Carolina Gamecocks | PF | 6-2

2024-25 stats: 10.2 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 1.9 APG

The past year was Kitts' best overall, especially with how well she played in the postseason as MVP of the SEC tournament and Birmingham Regional 2. She also started to make some progress as a 3-point shooter (she hit seven), which will help her WNBA profile.

Maryland Terrapins | SG | 6-3

2024-25 stats: 14.4 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 3.2 APG, 40.7% 3FG

In Garzon's three-season Indiana career, she shot 42.6% from behind the arc and hit 220 3-pointers, including 88 this past year. She has transferred to Maryland to complete her college career and stands out as a pro prospect for being such a good perimeter shooter at her height.

Oklahoma Sooners | C | 6-4

2024-25 stats: 17.3 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 1.2 BPG, 63.3% FG

Play Fantasy Women's Basketball Fantasy Women's Basketball is now open! Create or join a league today to get started. • Sign up for free!

Beers ranked sixth in Division I -- and fourth among Power 4 conference players -- in shooting percentage this past season. After transferring from Oregon State, she led Oklahoma to its first Sweet 16 since 2013 and was first-team All-SEC. She excels on the low block but also hit 12 3-pointers as she expands her game.

UCLA Bruins | PG | 5-11

2024-25 stats: 12.8 PPG, 3.5, 5.0 APG

Rice was the second-leading scorer on UCLA's Final Four team and the top playmaker as she led the Bruins in assists. She shot 53.3% from 2-point range and 36.5% from behind the arc, making 31 3-pointers. Like a few other guards on this list, Rice can improve her draft stock with better output from long range.

Texas Longhorns | PG | 5-6

2024-25 stats: 9.4 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 6.0 APG, 2.2 SPG

Harmon has sacrificed some of her own scoring to make Texas a better team, a maturity WNBA scouts should notice. The Longhorns returned to the Final Four for the first time since 2003 this year as Harmon led Texas in assists and steals. She is also one of the best perimeter defenders in college.

South Carolina Gamecocks | 6-6 | C

2024-25 stats: 11.3 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 1.1 BPG, 64.9% FG

Okot, who is from Kenya, played there for two years at Zetech University before spending this past season at Mississippi State. She has now transferred to South Carolina, which has a good track record of putting players into the WNBA in recent years.