Courtney Vandersloot is helped off the court after an apparent noncontact injury during the Sky's matchup against the Fever. (0:28)

CHICAGO -- Sky point guard Courtney Vandersloot suffered a right knee injury in the first quarter and was ruled out for the rest of Saturday's game against the Indiana Fever, the team announced.

The Sky and Fever are playing the first WNBA game at United Center.

Vandersloot was driving to the basket and went down with 5:29 left in the first quarter. She was quickly surrounded by her teammates and then carried off the court.

Vandersloot, 36, is in her 15th season in the league. The No. 3 draft pick in 2011 by Chicago, she spent the first 12 years of her career with the Sky, winning the 2021 WNBA title. Vandersloot went to the New York Liberty in 2023 and 2024 and won another league championship last year.

She returned to Chicago this year as the veteran guard presence the team wanted along with second-year post players Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso.

Vandersloot is the WNBA's active career leader in assists with 2,886, trailing only retired former Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird (3,234). Vandersloot has led the league in assists five times.