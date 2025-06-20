The Las Vegas Aces listed reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson as questionable for Friday's game against the Seattle Storm after she missed the previous three games while in the concussion protocol.

Wilson has been out since she exited in the third quarter of the Aces' game June 11 against the Sparks after she was struck in the head by Los Angeles forward Dearica Hamby. Wilson was placed in the concussion protocol two days later after being evaluated by a doctor.

The Aces lost that game in Los Angeles and went 1-2 in Wilson's absence.

With Wilson out, Chelsea Gray, Jackie Young and Jewell Loyd have taken the brunt of the offensive load.

Wilson leads the team in nearly every statistical category, including points (20.9), rebounds (9.6), assists (4.0) and blocks (2.6).

ESPN's Kendra Andrews contributed to this report.