New York Liberty center Jonquel Jones reinjured her right ankle in the second quarter of Thursday night's 89-81 loss to the Phoenix Mercury and did not return.

Jones was injured after going up for a layup and landing on Mercury guard Sami Whitcomb's foot. She was in visible pain as she tumbled to the floor and had to be helped off the court with 8:35 left in the first half.

Jones appeared to be clutching her right knee when she was hurt, but the team later ruled her out for the rest of the game due to her right ankle.

Jones, 31, first injured the ankle in a June 5 victory over the Washington Mystics and missed two games before returning Tuesday night with 10 points and 10 rebounds in a win over the Atlanta Dream.

The league MVP in 2021 and Finals MVP in 2024, Jones ranks second in the WNBA with 10.3 rebounds per game and also averages 13.4 points and 2.6 assists for the reigning champion Liberty.