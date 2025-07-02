Open Extended Reactions

The Seattle Storm will unveil a statue of WNBA legend Sue Bird outside of Climate Pledge Arena on August 17, the team announced Wednesday, making Bird the first player to be honored with a statue by a WNBA franchise.

One of the most decorated players in basketball history, Bird spent her entire 21-season career with the Storm, whom she helped lead to WNBA championships in 2004, 2010, 2018 and 2020. After retiring following the 2022 campaign, Bird became a minority owner in the organization.

"For over two decades, the city of Seattle supported me, both on and off the court. It's because of this community that Seattle will forever hold a special place in my heart. This statue isn't just for me, it's for anyone out there hoping to one day pursue their passions and live out their dreams," Bird said in a statement. "I'm thankful to the Storm and Seattle for this honor, and can't wait to celebrate with my family, friends and our amazing fans this August."

The statue unveiling ceremony will take place the morning prior to the Storm's Sunday afternoon tilt against the Phoenix Mercury -- which the team is tabbing its "Forever Sue Game" -- and will feature remarks from Bird, Storm leadership, city officials and more. Bird's statue was created by Rotblatt Amrany Studio, the company behind the statues for Ken Griffey Jr., Edgar Martinez and Dave Niehaus at T-Mobile Park, Lenny Wilkens at Climate Pledge Arena and A'ja Wilson at South Carolina.

"Sue's legacy isn't just written in championships--it's woven into the fabric of Seattle," Storm President and CEO Alisha Valavanis said in a statement. "Her leadership transcended basketball and helped shape a cultural shift--one that expanded who gets to lead, who gets seen and who gets celebrated."

"Today, as the first WNBA franchise to honor a player with a statue, we celebrate not just Sue's illustrious career, but the future she helped pave for the next generation of athletes. This statue is more than a tribute. It's a promise that what Sue stands for will keep rising, and young people, especially girls, will always see themselves in greatness," Valavanis added.

Bird -- who earlier this year was named the first managing director of the USA Women's National Team -- was inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame last month and will be enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame later this year. The five-time Olympic gold medalist, 13-time WNBA All-Star and all-time WNBA assists leader had her number retired by the Storm in 2023.