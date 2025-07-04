Open Extended Reactions

July is in full swing, which means the 2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend is right around the corner.

On Monday, the league announced the eight starters -- Aliyah Boston, Paige Bueckers, Allisha Gray, Sabrina Ionescu, Nneka Ogwumike, Satou Sabally, Breanna Stewart and A'ja Wilson -- who will take the court alongside captains Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier for the exhibition on July 19 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC) in Indianapolis.

The league's 13 head coaches have since been tasked with selecting the 12 All-Star Game reserves. Each must select three guards, five frontcourt players and four players regardless of position, and coaches cannot vote for their own players.

The 12 reserves will be announced on WNBA social and digital platforms at noon ET on Sunday, while ESPN will air the results of the roster draft -- in which Clark and Collier select their respective teams -- during "WNBA Countdown" at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday.

Ahead of Sunday's announcement, ESPN's Alexa Philippou, Michael Voepel, Kendra Andrews and Kevin Pelton project which players will be selected as the 12 reserves to round out the 2025 WNBA All-Stars.

Projected reserves

Frontcourt

play 1:39 Angel Reese has her first triple-double in the WNBA Angel Reese records her first triple-double for the Chicago Sky with 11 assists, 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Angel Reese, Chicago Sky, F

Standout stat: Leads league in rebounding (12.6 RPG)

Number of previous All-Star appearances: 1

Reese has bounced back from a tough start to the season to earn a spot on this list. She remains an elite rebounder, but what stands out most about her sophomore campaign is the development of her playmaking. Reese shined recently with a 24-point, 16-rebound, 7-assist outing against the Los Angeles Sparks and earlier in June notched her first triple-double, against Connecticut. Her field goal clip is also roughly 15 percentage points better in June than in May (45.9% vs. 31.1%). -- Philippou

play 0:18 Alyssa Thomas finishes through contact Alyssa Thomas finishes through contact, 06/29/2025

Alyssa Thomas, Phoenix Mercury, F

Standout stat: Leads league in assists (9.3 APG)

Number of previous All-Star appearances: 5

Thomas was known as the "Engine" during her tenure in Connecticut, where she was a perennial MVP and DPOY candidate. Those attributes have translated to her first season in Phoenix, where she is thriving in a system built around her strengths. The Maryland Terrapins legend has propelled the Mercury to one of their best starts in years as the new-look squad has outperformed preseason expectations. Thomas missed five games earlier this summer because of a calf injury, but her career-high 9.3 assists per game lead the league. -- Philippou

play 0:16 Brionna Jones with the hoop and harm for Atlanta Brionna Jones finishes through contact for the Dream vs. the Liberty.

Brionna Jones, Atlanta Dream, F

Standout stat: Leads Dream in rebounding (7.9 RPG)

Number of previous All-Star appearances: 3

After eight seasons in Connecticut, Jones signed as a free agent with Atlanta and is a key part of the Dream's success so far. She is the anchor for their rebounding and a dependable defender inside. She has adjusted her offensive game (13.8 PPG) to add the 3-pointer -- a staple for first-year Dream coach Karl Smesko -- and has already attempted more shots from beyond the arc this year than in her previous three seasons combined. While she's still looking to improve her 3-point percentage (23.1), she's showing she can still evolve her game. -- Voepel

play 0:39 Kayla Thornton drills dagger 3 for Valkyries in OT Kayla Thornton connects on a 3-pointer in the final minute to give the Valkyries a six-point lead over the Sparks.

Kayla Thornton, Golden State Valkyries, F

Standout stat: Leads Valkyries in points (15 PPG), rebounds (6.9 RPG) and steals (1.7 SPG)

Number of previous All-Star appearances: None

Thornton was integral to the New York Liberty's title run last season as a role player before being left unprotected in the expansion draft and subsequently selected by the Golden State Valkyries. Now, she's playing some of the best basketball of her career. More impressively, she's helping the Valkyries blow their preseason expectations out of the water and contend for a playoff spot. -- Andrews

play 0:22 Gabby Williams' heads-up pass sets up bucket for Storm

Gabby Williams, Seattle Storm, F

Standout stat: Leads league in steals (2.6 APG)

Number of previous All-Star appearances: None

Playing her first full WNBA season since 2022, Williams has brought stateside the elite play we've seen from her with the French national team and in EuroLeague. In addition to leading the WNBA in steals, she recorded point-rebound and point-assist double-doubles in consecutive games last month, highlighting her versatility. Shooting has historically been the weakest part of Williams' game, and she has improved there, too, hitting a career-high 37% from beyond the arc and leading the Storm in made 3s. -- Pelton

Guards

play 0:16 Skylar Diggins drains the trey Skylar Diggins drains the trey

Skylar Diggins, Seattle Storm, G

Standout stat: Leads Storm in points (18.9 PPG) and assists (6.1 APG)

Number of previous All-Star appearances: 6

Picking up where she left off after the 2024 Olympic break and an outstanding season in the Unrivaled 3-on-3 league, Diggins has been the leading scorer and distributor for a Seattle team that hasn't missed All-Star guard Jewell Loyd. In particular, Diggins' 41.8% 3-point shooting has been crucial for a Storm team that takes relatively few triples but makes them at a high rate. Her statistical production is similar across the board, if not better, than when she made All-WNBA first team in 2022. As a result, the big question isn't whether Diggins should be a reserve, but whether she merited starting the game. -- Pelton

play 1:43 Rhyne Howard (15 points) Highlights vs. Minnesota Lynx Rhyne Howard (15 points) Highlights vs. Minnesota Lynx, 06/27/2025

Rhyne Howard, Atlanta Dream, G

Standout stat: 49 3-pointers made

Number of previous All-Star appearances: 2

Allisha Gray will represent Atlanta among the All-Star starters, but Howard, the other half of the Dream's backcourt power duo, has a strong case for joining her teammate in Indianapolis. The 2022 No. 1 pick leads the league in made 3s and is averaging a career-high 4.7 assists per game, most on the team. While she's capable of offensive explosions -- she has tallied a pair of 30-point games already this season -- her All-Star case is further bolstered as she continues to establish herself as one of the premier wing defenders in the WNBA. -- Philippou

play 0:27 Kayla McBride gathers the rock and splashes a 3 Kayla McBride gathers the rock and splashes a 3.

Kayla McBride, Minnesota Lynx, G

Standout stat: Shooting a career-best 45.7% from the field

Number of previous All-Star appearances: 4

Now in her 12th WNBA season, McBride is the No. 2 scorer for the league-leading Lynx. She averaged a career-best 2.7 3s per game last season and is at 2.8 this year. Her 2-point shooting percentage is also the highest it has been in her career (54.5). The move to Minnesota in 2021 has been the best thing for McBride and for the Lynx, as she has fit coach Cheryl Reeve's system so well and has been such a good complement to Napheesa Collier. -- Voepel

play 0:23 Kelsey Mitchell helps seal Fever's Commissioner's Cup win over Lynx Kelsey Mitchell makes a jumper to put the Fever up 12 points late in the fourth quarter.

Kelsey Mitchell, Indiana Fever, G

Standout stat: Leads Fever in scoring (18.9 PPG)

Number of previous All-Star appearances: 2

The Indiana Fever have two All-Star starters in Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston, but Mitchell could very well represent the team as a reserve. She has been an integral part of Indiana's success, especially recently as Clark has been sidelined by a left groin injury, averaging 21 points over the past three games. Mitchell's 18.9 points per game on the season leads the team, and she's playing the second-most minutes behind just Clark. Earlier this season, Mitchell also became the fourth-fastest player in WNBA history to reach 4,000 points, 500 rebounds, 500 assists and 500 made 3-pointers. -- Andrews

play 1:13 Kelsey Plum comes alive in 4th to steer Sparks past Fever Kelsey Plum goes on a tear in the fourth quarter to steer the Sparks to a hard-fought win over the Fever.

Kelsey Plum, Los Angeles Sparks, G

Standout stat: Fourth in league in scoring (20.6 PPG)

Number of previous All-Star appearances: 3

Plum landing in Los Angeles was one of the biggest moves in February's free agency period, and while the Sparks are struggling, she is playing at an All-Star level. She has career-high marks in scoring (20.6 points per game) as well as rebounds (3.0 per game) and assists (5.6 per game). There are only six players in league history who averaged 20 points and five assists in a season, and Plum is on track to do it for the second time in her career. -- Andrews

play 0:20 Brittney Sykes somehow gets circus shot to drop Brittney Sykes scores for the Mystics with a wild and-1 against the Sky.

Brittney Sykes, Washington Mystics, G

Standout stat: Leads league in made free throws (7.1 FTMPG)

Number of previous All-Star appearances: None

After the Mystics traded away veteran guard Ariel Atkins and drafted three players in the first round of the 2025 WNBA draft, they appeared to be heading into a rebuild. Along with the production of rookie starters Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen, legitimate All-Star contenders in their own right, Sykes has been the biggest reason Washington is still competing for a playoff spot. Improbably, Sykes leads the WNBA in free throws made and attempted, averaging more than double her previous per-game career high in both categories. As a result of those trips to the foul line, and an 80% accuracy rate, Sykes' efficiency hasn't dropped even as she has been asked to create more offense while averaging career highs in points (18.6) and assists (4.8). -- Pelton

play 0:19 Jackie Young with the shot made Jackie Young with the shot made, 06/26/2025

Jackie Young, Las Vegas Aces, G

Standout stat: Averaging a career-high 18.0 PPG

Number of previous All-Star appearances: 3

The Aces haven't played as well this season as they are used to, but Young's consistent production hasn't changed. She has averaged around 4.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds through her seven-season career, and that's where she is now. Her 3-point shooting percentage (31.5) is off from the past three seasons, but she has time to improve that. And defensively, she's still one of the most versatile players in the league, as she can guard anyone. -- Voepel

Who was the toughest player for you to cut?

Dearica Hamby, Los Angeles Sparks, F: Hamby's statistics warrant strong consideration -- she's averaging 16.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals -- and she has been an All-Star three times previously. However, the Sparks' struggles this season haven't helped. And after picking the mandatory five frontcourt players for the reserves, we opted to go with seven guards. Had we gone with six and six, Hamby would have been the next forward selected. -- Voepel

Alanna Smith, Minnesota Lynx, C: Smith's per-game stats (10.8 points, 5.6 rebounds) don't jump off the page, but she's second in the WNBA in blocks per game (2.5) and hyperefficient when you factor in making 1.3 3-pointers per game at a 36% clip. Her 60% effective field goal percentage -- which counts 3s as 1.5 field goals to reflect their added value -- is third among players who have played at least 250 minutes. And Minnesota's league-leading start certainly merits a third All-Star. -- Pelton

Sonia Citron, Washington Mystics, G: Citron has had a breakout rookie season and at one point was leading our Rookie of the Year conversation. Averaging 15.1 points per game and shooting 47%, Citron has been crucial to the Mystics outperforming their preseason projections. Ultimately, we didn't believe Washington would get two All-Stars and opted to include Sykes instead. But Citron was high in our conversation about the guards. -- Andrews

Jonquel Jones, New York Liberty, C: Jones, the 2024 Finals MVP, wasn't a final cut like the aforementioned players -- she has been limited to nine games because of an ankle sprain and, after aggravating the injury during the Liberty's June 19 contest versus Phoenix, was ruled out for four to six weeks. But prior to getting hurt, Jones was on track to being named an All-Star, averaging 12.1 points and 9.6 rebounds while hitting 43.8% of her 3s. Her absence has only reinforced how crucial she is to the Liberty's success, as they are 8-1 in games in which she has appeared and 3-4 otherwise. Injuries are a part of the game, but it's understandable Jones would be "pissed" her ankle issues derailed what was likely yet another All-Star bid. -- Philippou

Is there a reserve you would have picked as an All-Star starter?

Skylar Diggins, Seattle Storm, G: Diggins was the only player we projected last week as a starter who didn't actually get that distinction. Dallas rookie Paige Bueckers ended up with the other starting guard slot. That wasn't a bad choice, but Diggins' production for the Storm has been exceptional: 18.9 points, 6.1 assists, 1.2 steals per game. Plus, she's shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc. -- Voepel

Alyssa Thomas, Phoenix Mercury, F: I voted for Thomas as a starter because while the Mercury didn't entirely flounder during her five-game absence, she is still the player who makes them go and puts them in the contender tier. In fact, while Collier might be the MVP front-runner, Thomas belongs in the MVP conversation and could make the race interesting if she and Phoenix build off the team's strong June run for a dominant second half. -- Philippou