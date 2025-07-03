Open Extended Reactions

Guard Julie Vanloo has signed with the Los Angeles Sparks after being picked up on waivers, the organization announced Thursday. She is coming off winning the EuroBasket championship with Belgium on Sunday in Greece.

After traveling back from Europe to San Francisco only to find she had been released Tuesday by the Golden State Valkyries, Vanloo has joined the Sparks in New York for their game Thursday against the Liberty.

Vanloo, 32, has been a member of the Belgian national team since 2009 and played in the Olympics twice. She made her WNBA debut last season with the Washington Mystics. She was then chosen by the Valkyries in the expansion draft and averaged 4.1 points and 4.9 assists in nine games with them.

But Golden State waived her, a personnel move that Valkyries coach Natalie Nakase said was necessary but "heartbreaking." Golden State also had to waive Bree Hall and Chloe Bibby this week to allow for the returns of Janelle Salaun and Cecilia Zandalasini from EuroBasket.

The Valkyries faced criticism for not informing Vanloo she was cut before she skipped the Belgian team celebration to make the long trek back to San Francisco. Vanloo said on social media earlier this week of finding out she had been let go by Golden State, "Literally, I just landed. I need time to process all this and put my feelings into words. Right now, I can't."

Vanloo now joins her longtime Belgian teammate, Julie Allemand, with the Sparks. Allemand is in her first season with Los Angeles; she played with the Indiana Fever in 2020 and the Chicago Sky in 2022 and came back to the WNBA this year. The Sparks waived veteran guard Odyssey Sims on Tuesday.

Another member of the Belgian national team who is expected to return to the WNBA soon is forward Emma Meesseman. She played seven seasons with the Mystics and was the WNBA Finals MVP in 2019. She last played in the WNBA in 2022 with the Sky. Meesseman was the MVP of EuroBasket, averaging 19.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.8 blocks.