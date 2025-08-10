Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- Liberty star Breanna Stewart says she is feeling better after suffering a bone bruise in her right knee late last month and hopes to be back by the end of August.

Stewart suffered the injury July 26, saying she "felt something" in her knee and "irritated it" when she stepped in a game against the Los Angeles Sparks.

"I feel great. I just finished working out on the court in the back," said Stewart. "And it's really just kind of giving my leg, the bone, a little bit of time while we have it. But hoping to be back sooner than later and really just wanting to be back with my team."

The two-time WNBA MVP has been rehabbing the injury, and Liberty coach Sandy Brondello said she thought her star forward could be back by the end of August.

Stewart said she wanted to be back before her 31st birthday on Aug. 27.

A seven-time All-Star, Stewart is averaging 18.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. Three of the games she is expected to miss over the next two weeks, starting Sunday afternoon, will be against the Minnesota Lynx, the team the Liberty defeated in last year's WNBA Finals.

"I hate this, but I'll be on the bench," she said.